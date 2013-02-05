FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch withdraws ratings on certain muni bond maturities
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch withdraws ratings on certain muni bond maturities

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Feb 5 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on certain maturities for
the following bonds due to prerefunding activity:

--Bridgeport (CT) general obligation bonds series 2003A (all maturities);
--Bridgeport (CT) general obligation bonds series 2004A (prerefunded maturities
only);
--Bridgeport (CT) general obligation bonds series 2006B (prerefunded maturities
only);
--Columbus City School District (OH) general obligation school facilities
construction & improvement bonds series 2003 (all maturities);
--Columbus City School District (OH) school facilities construction &
improvement bonds series 2004 (prerefunded maturities only);
--Maryland Economic Development Corp. (MD) (Maryland Aviation Administration
Facilities) lease revenue bonds series 2003 (all maturities);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds (taxable) series fiscal 2005E
(refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds (tax-exempt) series fiscal 2005B
(refunded with new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds fiscal 2005 series O (refunded
with new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds fiscal 2012 series H (prerefunded
maturities only);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series Fiscal 2004A (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series Fiscal 2004F (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2004I (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2004J (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2005C (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2005D (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2005G (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series Fiscal 2005H (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2005J (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2005K (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2005M (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2005N (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2005P (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2006A (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2006C (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2006D (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2006F-1 (refunded
with new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2007A (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2007C-1 (refunded
with new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2007D (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series Fiscal 2008D-1 (refunded
with new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series Fiscal 2008G (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2008J-1 (refunded
with new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series fiscal 2008L-1 (refunded
with new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series Fiscal 2010C (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series Fiscal 2010E (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned);
--New York City (NY) general obligation bonds series Fiscal 2010F (refunded with
new CUSIPs assigned); and
--New York State Dormitory Authority (NY) mental health services facilities
revenue bonds series 2008A (refunded with new CUSIPs assigned).

The updated rating history for the above bonds is now reflected on Fitch's web
site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

