February 6, 2013 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates Tesco Property Finance 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Tesco Property Finance 6 PlcFeb 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc's forthcoming
fixed-rate GBP506.8m class A bonds, due 2044, an expected 'A-sf(EXP)' rating
with a Negative Outlook.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying 
collateral and the transaction's sound legal structure. Final ratings are 
subject to receipt of final documents conforming to information already 
received.

The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from seven retail 
and mixed-use assets located in the UK. The properties are let to either Tesco 
Stores Limited (TSL), Tesco Gateshead Property Limited (TGP) or Tesco Property 
Nominees No.5 and No.6 (the tenants) for about 30-year terms; the bonds are 
scheduled to fully amortise from rental income by the final maturity date (July 
2044). 

The tenants are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tesco PLC (the guarantor, 
'A-'/Negative/'F2'), which will guarantee all such rental payments. 
Consequently, the expected rating is credit-linked to Tesco PLC's rating and any
change in the corporate rating is likely to result in a corresponding change in 
the bonds' rating.

The transaction has an expected initial loan-to-value ratio of 112% and an 
expected initial loan-to-vacant possession value ratio of 144%, although 
scheduled amortisation will ensure that these ratios decline to zero by loan 
maturity.

A copy of the presale report for the transaction is available at 
www.fitchratings.com.

