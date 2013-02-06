FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates Santander Consumer 07-1, 09-1 and 10-1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 6 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Santander Consumer Spain 
Auto 07-1 FTA (07-1), Santander Consumer 09-1 FTA (09-1) and Santander Consumer 
10-1 FTA's (10-1) ratings. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this 
comment. 

The upgrade of 07-1 and 10-1's class B and C notes reflects both an improvement 
in the performance of the underlying pools and an increase in the available 
credit support. Fitch believes both transactions will continue to benefit from 
deleveraging, resulting in further increases in available credit enhancement in 
future periods. 

Arrears have displayed stable trends for both transactions over the past two 
years. As of the most recent interest payment date (IPD), 30 days-past-due 
delinquencies stood at 8.2% and 2.9% for 07-1 and 10-1 respectively, with 
delinquencies for 07-1 recording a 3.2% decline from their peak in June 2009. As
a result, excess spread trends have remained healthy and Fitch expects the 
reserve fund to continue to increase for 07-1. The reserve for 10-1 has remained
fully funded since closing. 

Santander Consumer Spain 09-1 displayed less positive trends on the most recent 
IPD with delinquencies beginning to increase and the reserve fund being drawn 
for the first time since closing. The upgrade of the class B notes reflects the 
significant deleveraging which has occurred since closing. However, the recent 
reserve fund draw may have an impact on the future performance of the lower 
tranches and will need to be monitored.   

The ratings of the senior tranches for each deal are capped by a five-notch 
uplift from Spain's sovereign rating ('BBB'/Negative/'F2'), despite the positive
performance trends of the underlying pools and the considerable credit 
enhancement.  

The rating actions are as follows: 

Santander Consumer Spain Auto 07-1, FTA:

EUR77.1m class A: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative
EUR78m class B: upgraded to 'Asf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable
EUR20m class C: upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR40m class D: affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate revised from 50% to 80%. 

Santander Consumer Spain 09-1, FTA:
EUR73.6m class A: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative 
EUR99.4m class B : upgraded to 'A+sf' from 'Asf' ; Outlook Stable
EUR37.8m class C: affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR35.7m class D: affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 70%. 

Santander Consumer Spain 10-1, FTA:
EUR162.6m class A: affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative 
EUR57.0m class B : upgraded to 'AA-sf' from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative 
EUR49.5m class C: upgraded to 'Asf' from  'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

