TEXT - Fitch cuts 5 classes of MLCFC 2006-3
#Credit RSS
February 8, 2013 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch cuts 5 classes of MLCFC 2006-3

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes and affirmed 15 classes of
ML-CFC Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 2007-8 (ML-CFC 2006-3), commercial
mortgage pass-through certificates.  A detailed list of rating actions follows
at the end of this press release.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch-modeled losses across the pool due 
to further deterioration of loan performance, most of which involves higher 
losses on the specially serviced loans resulting from updated valuations, as 
well as continued underperformance for several loans in the top 15, many of 
which are in secondary or tertiary markets. Fitch modeled losses of 8.9% of the 
remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 10.8%, 
including losses already incurred. The pool has experienced $71.1 million (2.9% 
of the original pool balance) in realized losses to date. Fitch has designated 
67 loans (39.1%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 15 specially serviced
assets (7.6%). The negative Rating Outlook on Class AJ is due to the relatively 
thin size of the tranches subordinate to it.

As of the January 2013 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance
has been reduced by 10.8% to $2.16 billion from $2.43 billion at issuance. Per 
the servicer reporting, one loan (0.4% of the pool) has defeased since issuance.
Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes F through Q.

The largest contributor to expected losses is the Atrium Hotel Portfolio loan 
(11.3% of the pool), the largest loan in the pool.

The loan is secured by a portfolio of six full-service hotels located in six 
metropolitan areas across six different states. The properties are well located 
in their respective markets with close proximate to downtown areas, airports, 
universities, and convention centers. Five of the six hotels are flagged by 
Hilton Hotels as Embassy Suites. The year-end (YE) December 2012 net operating 
income (NOI) reported an 8% improvement over YE December 2011, primarily 
attributed to increased revenues at five out of the six hotels. Due to loan 
amortization which began in October 2011, the YE 2012 NOI debt service coverage 
ratio (DSCR) reported lower at 1.13 times (x), compared to the  interest-only 
DSCR's of 1.21x and 1.24x for YE 2011 and YE 2010, respectively. The portfolios 
combined occupancy reported at 74% for trailing 12 month (TTM) December 2012.

The second largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 156,846sf
retail center located in Gibert, AZ (1.1%). The movie theater anchored (28% of 
net rentable area (NRA)) property had experienced cash flow issues from 
occupancy declines due to a slow leasing market as well as newer competition in 
the subject area. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2011 due
to payment default. The receiver, which was appointed in November 2011, has been
successful in negotiating leases with new and existing tenants.  The servicer 
reports property occupancy at 82% as of December 2012.

The third largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 142-unit 
multifamily property located in Tucson, AZ (0.9%). The servicer reported current
occupancy at 92%. The loan transferred to the special servicer in December 2008 
due to payment default. The Borrower subsequently filed for Chapter 11 
Bankruptcy in September 2009. In October 2010 the Bankruptcy Court had ruled for
the lender to modify the loan at specific terms, which included a significant 
principal reduction. The special servicer had appealed the ruling, which was 
denied by the US District Court of AZ in July 2011. The servicer has re-appealed
the decision to the US Court of Appeals. According to the servicer, briefings 
have been filed and are pending assignment to judge. 

Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns or revises Rating Outlooks 
and Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated:

--$191 million class AJ to 'BBsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from 
Stable;

--$48.5 million class B to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 75%;

--$18.2 million class C to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%;

--$48.5 million class D to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;

--$21.2 million class E to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%.

 

Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated:

 --$116.1 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$34 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$83.8 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$971.8 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$301.5 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$242.5 million class AM at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$36.4 million class F at 'Csf'; RE 0%.

--$24.3 million class G at 'Csf'; RE 0%;

--$21.2 million class H at 'Csf'; RE 0%;

--$4.8 million class J at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;

--Class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;

--Class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;

--Class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;

--Class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%;

--Class P at 'Dsf'; RE 0%.

The balances for classes K through P have been reduced to zero due to realized 
losses. The class A-1 certificate has paid in full. Fitch does not rate the 
class Q certificate. Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the interest-only 
class XP and XC certificates.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.