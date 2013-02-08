FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch rates Texas's United ISD bonds
February 8, 2013 / 8:55 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AAA' rating to the following United
Independent School District, Texas (the district) unlimited tax (ULT) refunding
bonds: 

--$21.6 million ULT refunding bonds, series 2013.

The 'AAA' long-term rating reflects the guarantee provided by the Texas 
Permanent School Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' by 
Fitch. 

The bonds are expected to price via negotiation the week of Feb. 11, 2013. 
Proceeds will be used to refund a portion of the district's outstanding 
obligations. 

Fitch also assigns an 'AA-'underlying rating to the series 2013 bonds and 
affirms the 'AA-'rating on the following outstanding debt: 

--$190 million ULTs, excluding refunding series 2004 and 2008;

--$2.8 million limited tax Public Property Finance Contractual Obligations, 
series 2004 and 2005.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The series 2013 ULT refunding bonds and outstanding ULTs are secured by an 
unlimited ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the 
district. In addition, the bonds are secured by the Texas PSF guarantee, whose 
bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' by Fitch. The contractual obligations are 
secured by a limited ad valorem tax pledge levied on all taxable property within
the district, limited to $1.04 per $100 TAV, unless district voters approve an 
increase up to the state maximum of $1.17 per $100 TAV. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

CONCENTRATED ECONOMIC GROWTH: The district's tax base has risen steadily over 
the past several years due to an increase in oil & gas values. Low unemployment 
rates reflect increased drilling activity, as well as a stable base of 
governmental, educational and health service providers. Fitch notes that the 
expanding oil & gas sector drives local economic development, but also exposes 
the district to increased economic cyclicality.

MODERATE DEBT/SIZABLE NEEDS:  The district's overall debt, reflecting state 
support, is moderate, although the district faces sizable capital needs 
resulting from projects that were deferred subsequent to a failed 2007 bond 
election. Fitch expects the district's debt burden to remain manageable even 
with anticipated debt issuance plans given current low levels. 

FINANCIAL PRESSURES/ADEQUATE RESERVES:  Current general fund reserves are 
adequate, but have become increasingly pressured by facility maintenance and 
capital expenditures to keep up with a growing student body. The district is 
highly dependent on state funding for operations and capital and reduced state 
funding levels create additional pressure. 

NO RATING DIFFERENTIAL: Fitch currently makes no distinction between the 
unlimited and limited tax ratings due to the district's tax rate capacity 
relative to the cap and adequate financial flexibility. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

REDUCED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: Inability to address capital needs while 
maintaining adequate financial flexibility will continue to pressure the 
district's operating budget and could lead to negative rating action. 

CREDIT PROFILE

United ISD encompasses a sizeable 2,450 square miles in Webb County with the Rio
Grande River forming a portion of its western boundary. The district serves an 
estimated population in excess of 165,000 which includes a portion of Laredo (GO
bonds rated 'AA' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), the third most populated city 
on the U.S.-Mexican border.

GROWING CONCENTRATED ECONOMY

Taxable assessed value (TAV) grew by an average rate of 6.7% since fiscal 2007 
to $11.2 billion in fiscal 2013 reflecting an expanding oil & gas sector, as 
well as the region's extensive transportation network supporting international 
trade, warehousing and distribution businesses. Residential values comprise 34% 
of the base, followed by commercial/industrial (27%) and mineral (21%) 
properties. 

Fiscal 2013 TAV growth of 11.6% resulted largely from the reported addition of 
oil & gas wells in the Eagle Ford natural gas & oil field located in the 
northern part of the district which increased the oil & gas property values by 
58%. Top ten taxpayers comprise a high 21% of TAV represented by oil & gas, 
refinery and utility companies.

The city of Laredo's unemployment rate of 5.9% as of October 2012 compares 
favorably to state and national averages. A growing employment  base is 
supported by drilling, oil field support services and a stable base of top 
employers representing government, education, medical and retail sectors of the 
economy. 

The district's income and wealth levels are steadily improving but continue to 
lag state and national averages. The region's lower cost of living mitigates the
low wealth levels as a credit concern. As a property poor district under Chapter
42 of the Texas Education Code, the district receives state support for both 
operations (63% of general fund revenues) and debt service (28% of annual debt 
payments).

OPERATING FUND PRESSURES

The district typically generates favorable results despite enrollment-based and 
capital funding pressures. However, state funding cuts, one-time lump sum salary
payments, capital expenditures, and transfers to the debt service fund resulted 
in a fiscal 2012 net deficit of $11.9 million (3.6% of spending and transfers 
out), the first in six years. Subsequent to a failed bond election in 2007, 
operations have funded more than $50 million of capital expenditures to support 
infrastructure improvement and growth needs. 

Officials anticipate absorbing additional fiscal 2013 state funding cuts with 
cost savings, to end the year break-even to the balanced budget, but caution 
that a further reserve draw could result from Board-directed capital 
expenditures. While the fiscal year-end 2012 unrestricted general fund balance 
of $77.3 million (23.6% of expenditures and transfers) is adequate, a material 
decline would represent a credit concern in light of the district's tax base 
concentration and ongoing growth related costs. 

MODERATE DEBT; SIZEABLE NEEDS

Moderate overall debt of $2,591 per capita or 3.2% of market value reflects 
state funding and the district's history of pay-as-you-go capital spending. 
Amortization is above average with 60% of principal scheduled for repayment 
within 10 years. 

Capital needs are sizeable given the district's history of rapid enrollment 
growth and include elementary, middle, ninth grade and high school facility 
additions. Fitch expects the debt burden to remain manageable despite, as the 
district reports, the potential for a $250 million GO bond election within the 
next couple of years. The debt service tax rate would increase with the 
anticipated issuance, but the district retains flexibility given their low rate 
of $0.155 per $100 of TAV in relation to the state's statutory cap of $0.50 per 
$100 for new debt issuance. An unsuccessful GO bond election would pressure the 
operations budget as Fitch would expect costs associated with pay-go to rise, as
a replacement for bond funding of capital needs.

The district contributes to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS), a 
cost-sharing, multiple employer defined benefit pension plan; other-post 
employment benefits (TRS-Care) are also provided through TRS. The combined 
pension and OPEB contributions, which are set by state law, totaled $1.7 
million, or a low 0.5% of governmental spending in fiscal 2012. The district's 
carrying costs, including debt service, pension and OPEB comprised a low 7.6% of
governmental fund spending for the year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
