TEXT-Fitch retracts press release on Kellogg's notes
February 8, 2013 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch retracts press release on Kellogg's notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has retracted the press release issued earlier today
and withdrawn the 'BBB+' rating on Kellogg Company's $750 million senior
unsecured notes. The press release was inadvertently published as no such notes
have been issued.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
