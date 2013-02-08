TEXT-Fitch retracts press release on Kellogg's notes

Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has retracted the press release issued earlier today and withdrawn the 'BBB+' rating on Kellogg Company's $750 million senior unsecured notes. The press release was inadvertently published as no such notes have been issued. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology