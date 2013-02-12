TEXT - Fitch says Bolivar's devaluation impact mixed for banks, corps

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 12 - The widely anticipated devaluation of Venezuela’s official exchange rate on Feb. 8 will likely have mixed effects on the country’s banks, while intensifying problems for some Latin American corporates with substantial exposure to Venezuela, according to Fitch Ratings. We do not expect the devaluation to have any effect on ratings or outlooks for rated banks and corporates in the region, but inflationary pressure and weaker growth could adversely affect operating results, particularly in the Venezuelan banking system. Venezuelan banks have generally reduced their long net foreign currency positions over the past two years. As a result, the impact of the exchange rate change on banks’ financial profiles will be less than the last official devaluation in 2010. By local regulation, banks cannot hold net foreign currency positions greater than 30% of equity, and most banks have reduced this position to single digits. However, Titulos de Interes y Capital Cubierto (TICCs), instruments that are denominated in bolivar but adjust to currency devaluation, are not included in the banks’ net foreign currency position calculation for regulatory purposes. These instruments represent between 20% and 30% of equity at the large and midsize private sector universal banks. We expect these banks’ equity positions to benefit from the devaluation, as most of these instruments tend to be classified as hold to maturity. According to local regulation, these currency gains cannot be recognized as income, but are reflected as an increase in equity on the banks’ financial statements. As such, these gains are not subject to distribution as dividends, but can be used for certain purposes such as meeting loan loss provision needs. The devaluation is likely to have a negative impact on Venezuelan banks’ asset quality to the extent that higher inflation and slower growth contribute to higher operating costs and impaired debt service capacity among borrowers. We expect loan growth to decelerate in real terms, net interest margins to narrow, and efficiency ratios to deteriorate in the short term. As previously noted in our “2013 Outlook: Andean Banks” report, profitability will decline from peaks posted in 2012. For Latin American nonfinancial corporates with significant operations in Venezuela, the devaluation was widely expected, and most of the financial challenges they face are essentially unchanged. In particular, firms such as restaurant operator Arcos Dorados (more than 10% of EBITDA in Venezuela) and Chilean board manufacturer Masisa (more than 20% of EBITDA) will continue to look for opportunities to raise local prices in a more challenging inflationary environment. In addition, these companies may continue to struggle in finding ways to repatriate cash from their Venezuelan operations. Two Fitch-rated Latin American corporates have had their Venezuelan operations nationalized by the government, but have failed to receive compensation. These firms -- Venezuelan steelmaker Sidetur and Mexican food company Gruma -- could see their compensation reduced as a result of the devaluation. For additional analysis of the devaluation’s impact on Venezuela’s sovereign credit quality, see the Fitch Wire comment “Venezuelan Devaluation Fails to Clear Policy Uncertainty,” dated Feb. 11, 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)