TEXT - Fitch cuts Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian insurer Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its Spanish subsidiary Reale Seguros Generales's (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Negative. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects RMA's solid operating profile and improving underwriting performance and capitalisation. The affirmation also reflects Fitch's expectation that RMA will deliver positive results from its efforts to enhance profitability, in particular within the main Italian subsidiary, Italiana Assicurazioni. The ratings also reflect Reale Seguros's resilience to challenging market conditions in Spain. The Negative Outlook continues to reflect RMA and Reale Seguros's large exposure to the eurozone debt crisis through their close linkage to the local economies as well as through their holdings of Italian and Spanish sovereign and bank debt. Fitch expects RMA to face continuing operational challenges from the adverse macroeconomic environment and austerity measures in Italy and Spain. RMA's consolidated non-life combined ratio gross of reinsurance recoveries was 109.8% at H112 (H111: 99.8%), following the negative impact of the earthquake in the Emilia region (13.2 bps). However, RMA's reinsurance programme proved effective as the ultimate net loss for the group was around only EUR20m compared with a pre-reinsurance loss of around EUR180m. The net loss ratio was 68.3% (72.4% on a comparable basis in H111). Fitch expects RMA will have further improved its underwriting performance in 2012, with portfolio pruning actions delivering economic benefits. Group shareholders' funds strengthened to EUR1,641m in H112 from EUR1,519m at end-2011. Fitch expects further strengthening of RMA's capital position at end-2012 as a direct result of the increase in Italian bond prices in H212. However, RMA's regulatory solvency position remains exposed to fluctuations in Italian bond prices as the company decided not to adopt the provisions granted by IVASS (the Italian insurance regulator) to mitigate the impact on its solvency accounts of mark-to-market volatility of certain asset classes. Fitch assesses RMA's investment policy as prudent, with investments well diversified across industries. Exposure to risky assets and any individual corporate issuer is low. However, the investment portfolio continues to be negatively affected by the large exposure to Italian sovereign debt, a common feature of Italian insurers. In addition, 10% of group investments are allocated to real estate, comprising properties in Italy and Spain. These properties are in prime locations and of a solid quality, in Fitch's view, but the risk remains that their liquidity could deteriorate rapidly if the Italian and Spanish economies deteriorate further. Fitch continues to view RMA's diversification into the Spanish market through Reale Seguros as a positive rating factor. The company has been an important contributor to RMA's earnings since 2005, a period during which earnings from the Italian operations have been under pressure. Fitch believes Spain is a key market for RMA and that support would be provided to Reale Seguros from RMA if needed. As a result, Fitch continues to view Reale Seguros as a "core" entity to RMA and the rating of Reale Seguros reflects this. Real Seguros's rating is also supported by the company's profitable underwriting results, solid capitalisation and strong reserving policies, amid challenging operating conditions in the Spanish non-life insurance market. RATING SENSITIVITES A downgrade of Italy (Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'/Negative) could lead to a downgrade of RMA. Other key rating triggers for a downgrade include the combined ratio deteriorating to above 105%, the group's regulatory solvency ratio falling below 150%, and significant investment losses triggered by further deterioration in the Italian economy or Italian sovereign debt values. RMA's ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in group profitability while the consolidated solvency margin stays comfortably above 200%. As Fitch considers Reale Seguros to be core to the RMA group, its rating is aligned with that of RMA. Therefore, any change in RMA's rating would lead to a corresponding change in Reale Seguros's rating. In addition, Reale Seguros's rating could be downgraded if Fitch's view of the strategic importance of this entity to the group changes. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)