TEXT-Fitch rates Judson ISD, Texas ULTs 'AAA' TX PSF/'AA-' underlying

Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following Judson Independent School District, Texas' (the district) bonds: --$18.8 million unlimited tax (ULT) refunding bonds, series 2013. The 'AAA' long-term rating reflects the guaranty provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' by Fitch. In addition, Fitch assigns an 'AA-' underlying rating to the series 2013 bonds and affirms the 'AA-' rating on the district's $376 million (pre-refunding on a non-accreted basis) in outstanding ULTs. The series 2013 bonds are scheduled to sell the week of February 11 via negotiation. Proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding obligations for savings and to pay related costs of issuance. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are payable and secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the district. The bonds are also insured as to principal and interest repayment from a guaranty provided by the PSF. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE FINANCIAL POSITION: The district's financial position remains sound, supported by conservative budgeting, largely balanced operations, and solid general fund reserves which remain in line with historic trends and exceed adopted policy levels. FAVORABLE ECONOMIC, DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE: The district is part of the stable and diverse San Antonio metropolitan economy. Area unemployment rates are relatively low compared to state and national averages. Income and wealth metrics are better than average. MODEST TAV GAIN; SOME CONCENTRATION: The recently positive TAV trend reflects increased levels of area development and modestly reverses stagnation during the recession. The tax base has historically experienced healthy rates of growth. Fitch believes further moderate tax base expansion appears reasonable given development projects underway or planned. Taxpayer concentration is moderately high. WEAK DEBT PROFILE; CAPITAL PRESSURES: Overall debt levels are high and amortization of direct debt is slow, reflective of the district's prior fast-growth years. Capital pressures have built up with a failed bond election in 2010; the most recent election to pass was in 2006. If successful, a smaller May 2013 bond election would allow the district to reduce some of those needs. Fitch believes evidence of successful management of the associated capital projects could further restore public confidence and subsequently, provide additional capital funding flexibility in the intermediate-term. RATING SENSITIVITIES Material deterioration of the district's financial and/or capital funding flexibility would be viewed negatively by Fitch. Passage and successful implementation of the upcoming bond election and continued evidence of community support for needed capital projects would be a positive credit factor. CREDIT PROFILE SAN ANTONIO METRO DISTRICT Located northeast of San Antonio amidst major transportation corridors, the district serves the suburban communities of Kirby and Converse and portions of Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, and San Antonio that include nearly 120,000 residents. Median household income levels exceed those of the MSA, state, and nation by about 10%. Enrollment trends have more recently moderated from prior fast-growth years as a result of recessionary economic pressures and a subdued housing market. The district has realized modest yet steady annually enrollment gains of 1%-2% over the past four fiscal years, which has increased average daily attendance to 21,300 students in fiscal 2013. TAX BASE, UNEMPLOYMENT LEVELS REFLECT STRENGTHENING ECONOMY Development within the district that led to sizeable population and solid enrollment gains before fiscal 2010 was spurred by the northern expansion of the diverse and stable San Antonio metropolitan employment base and housing market. Proximity to several military bases adds to the local economy. Evidence of economic strengthening since the recession is apparent with a year-over-year decline in unemployment. At 5.6% in November 2012, unemployment levels were down from 6.9% in November 2011, remaining modestly below the state (5.8%) and well below the nation's rate of 7.4%. In addition, a modest 2% TAV increase was realized in fiscal 2013 after three years (fiscals 2010 - 2012) of stagnant growth. The district's tax base is largely residential at 60%, although it also includes sizeable distribution, warehousing, and food manufacturing businesses, stimulated by access to Interstate 35 which runs from Mexico to Canada. Top ten taxpayer concentration is moderately high at 16% with the largest, HEB Grocery Company, LP at 7%. Fitch believes further moderate tax base expansion appears reasonable over the near-term given the residential as well as retail/commercial development projects underway or planned. TREND OF STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE The district's financial position remains stable and comparable to prior years, characterized bysolid general fund reserves. The district has generated operating surpluses in four of the last five fiscal years, assisted by conservative budgeting practices. Implementation of various cost-saving measures in light of state funding cuts as well as the use of $3.6 million in one-time, federal EduJobs funding to offset some general fund expenditures allowed the district to moderately increase its unrestricted reserves to nearly $39 million or 26% of spending at fiscal 2012 year-end. Fitch notes these results incorporated higher than usual pay-go capital spending from the general fund for the purchase of future school sites while comfortably exceeding the adopted fund balance policy requiring a minimum of two months or roughly 17% of general fund spending.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria