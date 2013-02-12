FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates Judson ISD, Texas ULTs 'AAA' TX PSF/'AA-' underlying
February 12, 2013

TEXT-Fitch rates Judson ISD, Texas ULTs 'AAA' TX PSF/'AA-' underlying

Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following Judson
Independent School District, Texas' (the district) bonds: 

--$18.8 million unlimited tax (ULT) refunding bonds, series 2013. 

The 'AAA' long-term rating reflects the guaranty provided by the Texas Permanent
School Fund (PSF), whose bond guarantee program is rated 'AAA' by Fitch. 

In addition, Fitch assigns an 'AA-' underlying rating to the series 2013 bonds 
and affirms the 'AA-' rating on the district's $376 million (pre-refunding on a 
non-accreted basis) in outstanding ULTs.

The series 2013 bonds are scheduled to sell the week of February 11 via 
negotiation. Proceeds will be used to refund certain outstanding obligations for
savings and to pay related costs of issuance. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

SECURITY

The bonds are payable and secured by an unlimited ad valorem tax pledge levied 
against all taxable property within the district. The bonds are also insured as 
to principal and interest repayment from a guaranty provided by the PSF. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABLE FINANCIAL POSITION: The district's financial position remains sound, 
supported by conservative budgeting, largely balanced operations, and solid 
general fund reserves which remain in line with historic trends and exceed 
adopted policy levels.

FAVORABLE ECONOMIC, DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE: The district is part of the stable and 
diverse San Antonio metropolitan economy. Area unemployment rates are relatively
low compared to state and national averages. Income and wealth metrics are 
better than average.

MODEST TAV GAIN; SOME CONCENTRATION:  The recently positive TAV trend reflects 
increased levels of area development and modestly reverses stagnation during the
recession. The tax base has historically experienced healthy rates of growth. 
Fitch believes further moderate tax base expansion appears reasonable given 
development projects underway or planned. Taxpayer concentration is moderately 
high.

WEAK DEBT PROFILE; CAPITAL PRESSURES: Overall debt levels are high and 
amortization of direct debt is slow, reflective of the district's prior 
fast-growth years. Capital pressures have built up with a failed bond election 
in 2010; the most recent election to pass was in 2006. If successful, a smaller 
May 2013 bond election would allow the district to reduce some of those needs. 
Fitch believes evidence of successful management of the associated capital 
projects could further restore public confidence and subsequently, provide 
additional capital funding flexibility in the intermediate-term.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Material deterioration of the district's financial and/or capital funding 
flexibility would be viewed negatively by Fitch.

Passage and successful implementation of the upcoming bond election and 
continued evidence of community support for needed capital projects would be a 
positive credit factor.

CREDIT PROFILE

SAN ANTONIO METRO DISTRICT

Located northeast of San Antonio amidst major transportation corridors, the 
district serves the suburban communities of Kirby and Converse and portions of 
Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, and San Antonio that include nearly 120,000 
residents. Median household income levels exceed those of the MSA, state, and 
nation by about 10%. Enrollment trends have more recently moderated from prior 
fast-growth years as a result of recessionary economic pressures and a subdued 
housing market. The district has realized modest yet steady annually enrollment 
gains of 1%-2% over the past four fiscal years, which has increased average 
daily attendance to 21,300 students in fiscal 2013. 

TAX BASE, UNEMPLOYMENT LEVELS REFLECT STRENGTHENING ECONOMY

Development within the district that led to sizeable population and solid 
enrollment gains before fiscal 2010 was spurred by the northern expansion of the
diverse and stable San Antonio metropolitan employment base and housing market. 
Proximity to several military bases adds to the local economy. 

Evidence of economic strengthening since the recession is apparent with a 
year-over-year decline in unemployment. At 5.6% in November 2012, unemployment 
levels were down from 6.9% in November 2011, remaining modestly below the state 
(5.8%) and well below the nation's rate of 7.4%. In addition, a modest 2% TAV 
increase was realized in fiscal 2013 after three years (fiscals 2010 - 2012) of 
stagnant growth. The district's tax base is largely residential at 60%, although
it also includes sizeable distribution, warehousing, and food manufacturing 
businesses, stimulated by access to Interstate 35 which runs from Mexico to 
Canada. Top ten taxpayer concentration is moderately high at 16% with the 
largest, HEB Grocery Company, LP at 7%.  Fitch believes further moderate tax 
base expansion appears reasonable over the near-term given the residential as 
well as retail/commercial development projects underway or planned. 

TREND OF STABLE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The district's financial position remains stable and comparable to prior years, 
characterized bysolid general fund reserves. The district has generated 
operating surpluses in four of the last five fiscal years, assisted by 
conservative budgeting practices. Implementation of various cost-saving measures
in light of state funding cuts as well as the use of $3.6 million in one-time, 
federal EduJobs funding to offset some general fund expenditures allowed the 
district to moderately increase its unrestricted reserves to nearly $39 million 
or 26% of spending at fiscal 2012 year-end. Fitch notes these results 
incorporated higher than usual pay-go capital spending from the general fund for
the purchase of future school sites while comfortably exceeding the adopted fund
balance policy requiring a minimum of two months or roughly 17% of general fund 
spending.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria

