TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Urdang Capital Management
February 12, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes servicer report on Urdang Capital Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 - Fitch Ratings has published a servicer report on Urdang Capital
Management, Inc. This report provides an overview of the company's servicing
operations and a discussion of the areas evaluated by Fitch.
  
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:
  
Sectors >> Structured Finance >> CMBS >> CMBS Servicers 

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
  
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011; 
--' Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers,' Feb. 6, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Urdang Capital Management, Inc.
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria
Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

