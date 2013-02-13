TEXT - Fitch rates Tesco Property Finance 6

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc's fixed-rate GBP493.4m secured bonds, due 2044, a 'A-sf' rating with a Negative Outlook. The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral and the transaction's sound legal structure. The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from seven retail and mixed-use assets located in the UK. The properties are let to Tesco Stores Limited, Tesco Gateshead Property Limited or Tesco Property Nominees No.5 and No.6 (the tenants) for about 30-year terms; the bonds are scheduled to fully amortise from rental income by the final maturity date (July 2044). The tenants are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tesco PLC (the guarantor, 'A-'/Negative/'F2'), which will guarantee all rental payments. Consequently, the rating is credit-linked to Tesco PLC's rating and any change in the guarantor's rating is likely to result in a corresponding change in the bonds' rating. The transaction has an initial loan-to-value ratio of 108.4% and an expected initial loan-to-vacant possession value ratio of 140%, although scheduled amortisation will ensure that these ratios decline to zero by loan maturity. A new issue report for the transaction will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.