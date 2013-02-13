FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch rates Tesco Property Finance 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tesco Property Finance 6 Plc's
fixed-rate GBP493.4m secured bonds, due 2044, a 'A-sf' rating with a Negative
Outlook.

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral and the
transaction's sound legal structure. 

The transaction is a securitisation of rental income derived from seven retail 
and mixed-use assets located in the UK. The properties are let to Tesco Stores 
Limited, Tesco Gateshead Property Limited or Tesco Property Nominees No.5 and 
No.6 (the tenants) for about 30-year terms; the bonds are scheduled to fully 
amortise from rental income by the final maturity date (July 2044). 

The tenants are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Tesco PLC (the guarantor, 
'A-'/Negative/'F2'), which will guarantee all rental payments. Consequently, the
rating is credit-linked to Tesco PLC's rating and any change in the guarantor's 
rating is likely to result in a corresponding change in the bonds' rating.

The transaction has an initial loan-to-value ratio of 108.4% and an expected 
initial loan-to-vacant possession value ratio of 140%, although scheduled 
amortisation will ensure that these ratios decline to zero by loan maturity.

A new issue report for the transaction will shortly be available at 
www.fitchratings.com.

