FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch says American & US Airways merger could affect hub operations
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch says American & US Airways merger could affect hub operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: American Airlines Merger with US AirwaysFeb 13 - Fitch Ratings has published a new special report titled 'American and
US Mergers Could Affect Hub Operations'. The report provides an update on issues
affecting airports currently providing large scale connecting traffic operations
for the two carriers. 

A merger of two of the largest U.S. based carriers, American Airlines and US 
Airways, would be the fourth major consolidation of domestic airlines during the
past five years. In Fitch's view, such events are material to the U.S. airport 
sector from a credit perspective as consolidation allows for opportunities to 
make changes in route networks and hub arrangements. As seen in recent mergers, 
some hub airports will likely be strengthened through industry consolidation 
while others are weakened.

To the extent a merger consummates between American and US Airways, the combined
carrier would effectively maintain six hub airports in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Miami, 
Chicago, Philadelphia, Charlotte and Phoenix. Separately, the combined carrier 
would maintain a sizable presence in markets like New York, Los Angeles and San 
Francisco. While geographic location and separation helps support a rationale 
for hubs, it is still fair to ask whether maintaining as many as six hub 
airports at the same level of operations will be necessary to maintain an 
efficient single network. 

The full report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.