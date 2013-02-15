TEXT-Fitch: wind-down of TARP's CPP may impact TruPS CDOs

Feb 15 - Fitch believes steps taken by the U.S. Treasury to wind down TARP's largest bank program could lead to incremental cures in some Fitch-rated CDOs collateralized by bank-issued trust preferred securities (TruPS CDOs). Fitch estimates there are currently 109 issuers across Fitch-rated TruPS CDOs that remain participants in the Capital Purchase Program (CPP). At its peak, Fitch estimates this exposure reached 208 issuers. By comparison, only 218 of the 707 banks that originally used CPP remained in the program as of December 2012. The Treasury intends to wind down the remaining CPP investments over the next year through a series of repayments, restructurings, and sales, which include auctioning investments in banks that are not expected to pay in the near future. With the dividend step-up from 5% to 9% five years after issuance, banks have a strong incentive to exit the CPP. Securities issued under CPP are considered junior to TruPS and, to the extent a bank is deferring on its TruPS interest, it may be limited in its ability to distribute payments to securities issued under the CPP program. We believe the Treasury's intent and the incentives described above will likely lead to an acceleration in the pace of banks' exits from the program, which in turn may have implications for CPP recipients held across TruPS CDOs that are currently deferring on their TruPS. Although based on a relatively small number of observations, across Fitch's CDO universe, 12 previously deferring former CPP participants were able to cure their deferrals and exit the CPP program. Nine out of these 12 cured their TruPS interest within a year prior to exiting the CPP program. In addition to these 12 issuers, seven cured their TruPS but remain in the CPP program. Conversely, only four of the 45 currently deferring issuers that received CPP funds have exited the program. Of these four issuers, two cured their TruPS prior to or at the time of their CPP exit only to re-defer shortly after. The remaining 41 deferring issuers remaining in the CPP program collectively represent $1.3 billion in notional value across Fitch-rated TruPS CDOs. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.