FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch rates Wilton Reassurance Company
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 20, 2013 / 8:47 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates Wilton Reassurance Company

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned initial 'A' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings to Wilton Reassurance Company, Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited,
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York and Texas Life Insurance Company
(collectively referred to as Wilton Re). At the same time, Fitch has assigned a
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' to Wilton Re Holdings Limited.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings are based on Wilton Re's consistent growth in insurance earnings, 
balance sheet strength that includes strong capitalization across the operating 
subsidiaries, a conservative investment portfolio, ample liquidity and modest 
financial leverage. Additionally Wilton Re is led by a team with extensive 
industry experience which has helped negate Fitch's concerns about the company's
relatively short operating history.

Fitch believes Wilton Re has taken a disciplined approach to growth reflective 
of the experience of the management team and the expectations of the company's 
investors. Fitch believes Wilton Re has prudently deployed capital only on 
transactions that have consistently met or exceeded its profitability hurdles. 
As a result, the company's operating performance to date has compared favorably 
to peers. 

Also factored into the rationale is Wilton Re's strategic focus on U.S. life 
insurance where mortality risk and lapse risk are generally well understood and 
less correlated to financial market performance compared to annuity products. 
Wilton Re does not have exposure to variable annuities and more risky insurance 
products such as those with enhanced guarantees. 

Fitch believes capitalization is strong across Wilton Re's operating 
subsidiaries. The company seeks to maintain capitalization at levels in excess 
of those held by insurers with similar risk profiles. 

Fitch views Wilton Re's investment portfolio as conservative and investment 
losses since inception have been minimal. Fixed-income securities comprised 94% 
of Wilton Re's invested assets at Sept. 30, 2012. The bond portfolio is high 
quality and liquid with 8% below investment-grade (BIG) securities.

Fitch also believes that Wilton Re's liquidity position is sound. The company 
currently has cash and liquid assets to meet obligations at the holding company 
and operating company levels and a modest amount of debt. Additional sources of 
liquidity include a senior revolving credit facility and as a member of the FHLB
of Des Moines Wilton Re has access to additional borrowing capacity.

Offsetting these positives are execution risk associated with pricing and 
integrating acquired blocks of business particularly as the size of the 
transactions increases; concentration risk since a few large deals can drive 
overall operating performance or alter the composition of the company's overall 
book of business; and uncertainty regarding the long-term ownership structure of
the company. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

 

Factors that could trigger a negative rating action include:

--Financial leverage increases above 25%; 

--Large transactions outside the company's historical risk preference or 
expertise or any other material changes in risk appetite for the company; 

--Sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position with no plans 
or ability to rectify; 

--Decline in ROE below 10%;

--A change in regulation that would materially increase or change the company's 
current reserving, capitalization or redundant statutory reserve collateral 
requirements.

While Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade in the near term, factors that could 
trigger a positive rating action in the longer-term include:

--Continued growth in profitability and successful execution of management plans
and additional seasoning of the company's in-force book of business; 

--Maintenance of capital levels at or above current levels on a risk-adjusted 
basis. 

Fitch assigns the following ratings:

Wilton Reassurance Company 
Wilton Reinsurance Bermuda Limited 
Wilton Reassurance Life Company of New York 
Texas Life Insurance Company
--IFS 'A'; Outlook Stable.

Wilton Re Holdings Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.