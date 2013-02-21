FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: anti-trust stance negative for investor-owned hospitals
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: anti-trust stance negative for investor-owned hospitals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 21 - As consolidation in the healthcare industry continues its brisk
pace, the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday bolstered the Federal Trade Commission's
(FTC) ability to obstruct hospital mergers. Fitch Ratings believes stricter
anti-trust action is a negative for investor owned hospitals as these companies
have recently been offsetting weak organic growth through hospital acquisitions.
The ruling stems from a long-fought government campaign intent on preventing
local monopolies to preserve competition in the marketplace.

A tougher stance by the FTC on hospital competition could have ramifications for
commercial health insurance rates paid to hospitals. Simply put, less industry
consolidation means decreased pricing power for hospitals. However, as most
companies in the for-profit hospital sector continue to produce a solid amount
of free cash flow, we continue to expect that companies will continue to
actively acquire hospitals. As we previously stated, acquired revenue and EBITDA
is helping to offset soft organic operating trends, and acquisitions clearly
remain a priority for cash deployment.

Some provisions of the Affordable Care Act favor larger, integrated healthcare
systems, like the Medicare payment reforms that include the Medicare Shared
Savings Program. While this has been encouraging hospital industry
consolidation, more stringent anti-trust pressure could dampen consolidation
frequency.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.