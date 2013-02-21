FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch rates Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP notes
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP notes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners, L.P.'s (KMP) $1 billion of 10-year and 30-year notes.  The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Note proceeds will be used to repay commercial paper
and for general corporate purposes, potentially including for acquisitions. 

 

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI; IDR 'BB+', Outlook Stable by Fitch) is the owner of 
the 2% general partner and approximately 10% limited partner interests in KMP. 
KMI acquired El Paso Corporation (EP) in a $38 billion transaction that closed 
on May 24, 2012.  

KEY RATING DRIVERS

KMP remains an active acquirer. On Aug. 1, 2012, Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. 
(TGP) and 50% El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG) were dropped down to KMP from KMI 
in a transaction valued at $6.22 billion, including about $1.8 billion in 
assumed debt at TGP and $560 million in proportional debt at EPNG. The remaining
50% interests in EPNG and EL Paso Midstream Investment Co. that KMP doesn't 
already own are expected to be dropped down to KMP in the coming months. On Jan.
29, 2013, KMP announced an agreement to purchase Copano Energy, L.L.C. (CPNO) 
for a total purchase price of approximately $5 billion, including assumed debt. 
The transaction will be a 100% unit for unit transaction and is expected to 
close in the third quarter of 2013. CPNO is a midstream natural gas company with
operations primarily located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. KMI has agreed to 
forego a portion of its incentive distributions related to the transactions.

RATING RATIONALE: 

KMP's rating and Stable Outlook reflect the significant and growing scale and 
scope of operations; geographic and functional diversity of assets; successful 
track record in acquiring, expanding, financing and operating energy operations;
predictable earnings and cash flow generated from natural gas and refined 
products pipelines; and expectations for stable credit metrics in 2013 with 
adjusted Debt to EBITDA to approximate 4.0 times (x) or below for the year. 
Moreover, recent and pending acquisitions are funded in a credit-neutral manor. 
TGP and EPNG generate stable cash flows and, along with CPNO midstream 
operations, will be good fits with KMP's MLP structure. 

Other considerations and credit concerns include KMP's relationship with KMI, 
exposure to interest rates on approximately $6.2 billion of variable rate debt, 
modestly negative effects in weak economies on asset utilization, aggressive 
expansion spending, and exposure to changes in NGL and oil prices and volumes 
for its CO2 and midstream business segments. 

Liquidity Is Adequate: KMP has a $2.2 billion unsecured revolving credit 
facility that matures in July 2016. KMP issues 'F2' rated commercial paper under
a $2.2 billion CP program backstopped by its revolver. At Dec. 31, 2012, KMP had
$518 million of cash and $1.359 billion of borrowing capacity. CP borrowings 
were $1.374 billion at Feb. 19, 2013. Net proceeds of approximately $335 million
from common unit financing launched today will be used to reduce debt. The 
revolver has a maximum debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0 to 1.0; no greater than 5.5 
to 1.0 during an acquisition period. KMP is also party to a reserve-based 
hedging facility for purposes of hedging crude oil that does not require the 
posting of margin.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to 
positive rating action include: 

--A lessening of consolidated business risk as the company acquires and expands 
pipeline and fixed-fee businesses; and

--A material improvement in credit metrics with sustained leverage at 3.5x or 
below.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a 
negative rating action include:

--Increasing leverage to support organic growth and acquisitions; 

--Weakening operating performance; and

--Sustained debt/EBITDA above approximately 4.25x.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.