TEXT - Fitch revises Mendocino Cty, California rating outlook
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch revises Mendocino Cty, California rating outlook

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Feb 21 - Fitch Ratings takes the following actions on Mendocino County (the
county), California: 

--$79.6 million pension obligation refunding bonds (POBs), series 2002 affirmed 
at 'BBB+'.

--Implied general obligation (GO) rating affirmed at 'A-'.

The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.

SECURITY

The POBs are an absolute and unconditional obligation of the county imposed by 
law, the payment of which is not limited to any special source of funds.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

CONTINUED FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENT: The Positive Outlook reflects improvements in 
the county's financial position following substantial expenditure reductions and
management reforms over the last several years.

LONG-TERM ECONOMIC DECLINE:  The county continues to face challenges from a 
long-term economic contraction that preceded the recent downturn.  Employment 
levels have fallen each year over the past decade while population has 
stagnated.  In addition, wealth and income levels remain well below state and 
national averages.

MANAGEMENT REFORMS: The county has made notable progress in addressing 
weaknesses cited in past reviews.  Management has raised fund balance targets 
and established policies to help meet these new goals, updated treasury 
practices, and begun preparations for its first capital improvement plan in 
seven years.

MODERATE DEBT; ELEVATED PENSIONS: Overall debt levels are moderate but county 
long-term obligations are substantial due to pension funding requirements.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

IMPROVED FINANCIAL POSITION: A sustained record of surplus operations and 
enhanced financial flexibility will likely result in an upgrade in the near 
term. 

CREDIT PROFILE

Mendocino County is located in northern California, along the Pacific coast, 
approximately 115 miles north of San Francisco. The county's estimated 
population of 88,000 is little changed from the 1990s and is dispersed across a 
land area larger than several states.

FINANCIAL IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWS CUTS

The county ended fiscal 2012 with strong operating results and appears 
well-positioned for fiscal 2013. Net operating surpluses after transfers for 
2012 were equal to 5.3% of general fund spending, raising unrestricted fund 
balance to 9.4% of spending ($12.4 million).  Year-end cash balances also rose 
substantially, from $11.5 million in 2011 to $21 million in 2012.

The county's strong performance in 2012 follows substantial expenditure 
reductions over the past several years, primarily through workforce and payroll 
reductions.  Workforce reductions have eliminated approximately one-fourth of 
the county's full-time employees over the past five years, while remaining 
employees have seen permanent wage cuts of 10% to 12.5%.  In addition, the 
county has eliminated other post-employment benefits (OPEB) for current and 
retired employees.

Management projects further additions to fund balance in 2013, which Fitch 
considers reasonable given prior year expenditure reductions and revenue 
improvements through mid-year.

ECONOMIC WEAKNESS PERSISTS

The county continues to face a long-term economic contraction that dates from 
the late 1990s.  Population growth has been very slow over this period and 
employment levels have dropped steadily. Tourism and wine production have 
provided some opportunities for growth, but overall employment levels fell by 
more than 10% over the past decade.

Unemployment rates for the county have generally tracked statewide averages and 
at 10.0% for 2012 unemployment was well above the national rate of 8.1%.  
Year-over-year employment growth was positive for the first half of 2012 
followed by declines during the second half of the year, indicative of 
continuing employment challenges. Income and wealth indicators are weak at 70% 
to 85% of state and national averages.

Taxable assessed valuation (TAV) was relatively unaffected by the national 
housing boom and has been insulated from subsequent declines.  TAV dropped by 
just 2.2% between 2010 and 2013 after many years of steady increases. The local 
housing market continues to struggle despite the county's favorable TAV 
performance.  December 2012 home values reported by Zillow showed a 5.7% 
year-over-year decline as compared to a 9.3% increase for the state as a whole. 

MANAGEMENT REFORMS

The county has made notable progress in addressing management weaknesses cited 
in prior rating reviews. The county adopted a revised fund balance policy in 
2012 that increases reserve targets from 2% to 6.35% of general fund 
expenditures, or a minimum of $10 million.  The new policy also provides a 
mechanism for incremental additions to reserves until targeted levels are 
reached.  Fitch expects these actions to further boost unrestricted fund 
balances for the county over the next several years.

The county also made substantial revisions to its investment practices in 2012, 
diversifying investment categories, increasing credit quality, and reducing 
maturities in general.  These actions appear likely to improve the county's 
abilityto meet its chief investment goal of principal protection, and to better 
serve its cash management needs.

The county has been without a capital improvement plan since 2006, but has 
recently authorized the development of a new five-year plan as part of its 
budget process for fiscal 2014.  The county faces a large backlog of capital 
projects due to spending deferrals during the recent downturn, but Fitch views 
renewed efforts to identify and prioritize capital needs as a positive 
development.

MODERATE DEBT; ELEVATED PENSION COSTS

Overall debt levels are moderate at $3,188 per capita or 2.8% of TAV. 
Amortization of direct debt is average with 55% of outstanding principle retired
in 10 years.  Management has no current plans for debt issuance apart from 
short-term cash flow borrowing.  Amounts borrowed for such purposes declined by 
nearly one-third in fiscal 2013, providing further evidence of strengthened 
operations.

As of June 30, 2012, the Mendocino County Employees' Retirement Association had 
a funded ratio of 74%, or 67% under Fitch's alternate investment assumption of 
7% returns.  County contributions have increased by 63% over the past five 
years, largely due to lower than expected investment results.

Total pension costs, including POB debt service and pension contributions, have 
also accounted for a growing share of governmental spending in recent years.  
Pension costs represented 9.3% of non-capital governmental expenditures in 
fiscal 2010 but rose to 12.1% in 2012.  As overall governmental spending has 
declined (due largely to workforce and payroll reductions), such fixed costs 
have increased as a share of remaining expenditures. Total carrying costs for 
pensions, other post-employment benefits (OPEBs) and debt service were a 
somewhat high 16% of non-capital governmental expenditures in fiscal 2012, as 
compared to 12.3% in fiscal 2011.

The county began a phased elimination of OPEBs in 2010 and will have no related 
liabilities after the end of the current calendar year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
