TEXT - Fitch on Cassa Depositi e Prestiti

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings notes that Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP, ‘A-'/Negative/‘F2’) repaid its public sector covered bonds series 2 as scheduled on 31 January 2013.

Since the tender offer launched by CDP in February 2012, no bonds are outstanding under series 5 JPY10bn originally due 31 January 2017. Following CDP’s announcement in November 2011 that no further covered bonds would be issued under its EUR20bn public sector programme and the redemption of all previously outstanding series, the programme has been voluntarily terminated and will no longer appear on Fitch’s website (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)