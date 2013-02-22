FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TEXT - Fitch on U.S. bank TruPS CDOs
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TEXT - Fitch on U.S. bank TruPS CDOs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes incorrect trading symbol )
    (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 22 - According to latest index results from Fitch Ratings, combined
defaults and deferrals for U.S. bank TruPS CDOs have further decreased to 29.7%
at the end of January from 30.2% at the end of the previous month. 

Approximately 0.45% of this drop is attributed to the removal of the defaulted 
and deferring collateral of five TruPS CDOs that no longer have outstanding 
Fitch Ratings. 

In January one new bank, totaling $3 million of collateral in one CDO, 
defaulted. Additionally, six banks representing $54.5 million of collateral in 
eight CDOs resumed interest payments and repaid cumulative deferred interest on 
their TruPS. One issuer immediately redeemed upon cure. There were no new 
deferrals in January.

At the end of January, 216 bank issuers were in default, representing 
approximately $6.4 billion held across 79 TruPS CDOs. Additionally, 333 
deferring bank issuers were affecting interest payments on $4.8 billion of 
collateral held by 78 TruPS CDOs.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
