FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch on subnational borrowing in Brazil
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 22, 2013 / 9:32 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch on subnational borrowing in Brazil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 22 - In Fitch's opinion, a broader planning framework for subnational
borrowing is still lacking in Brazil. 
Analysis of repayment capacity, multiplier effects in the regional economy, 
underlying risks, and federal debt limits should also be considered as part of 
the process of authorizing new loans. 

In 2012, the federal government allowed 21 Brazilian states to borrow an 
additional BRL58.3 billion (USD29.1 billion) in debt, representing roughly 14% 
of total outstanding debt with the federal government. Significant investment 
needs that exceed the states' financing capacity and are not suitable for or 
able to attract private investors will drive up subnational debt in Brazil in 
the coming years. Fitch expects that subnational financing will increasingly be 
provided by both international and national private banks. 

In Fitch's view, the approval of new debt should be made public when 
authorization is granted. In contrast to other countries, subnationals in Brazil
do not have earmarked funds dedicated to the repayment of financial debt. In 
order to promote orderly growth of subnational debt, Fitch believes that the 
internal ratings assigned by the federal government to the subnational as well 
as the loan agreements should be in the public domain.

The criteria used by the federal government to authorize new debt are not 
transparent. The highly indebted state of Sao Paulo can increase its debt level 
by 6.6% or BRL11.9 billion. Other states in the Northeast region that obtained 
permission to raise new debt are highly dependent on federal transfers as a 
revenue source. Fitch believes that unless these funds are channeled to 
investment, the new debt could pose a threat to the financial profiles of many 
states, since they are relatively highly indebted and have already committed a 
significant proportion of revenues to meet interest payments.

Foreign private banks operating in Brazil disbursed USD2.5 billion to three 
states in 2012. These states used the proceeds to repay some debt owed to the 
federal government. Subnationals have traditionally relied on loans provided by 
state-owned institutions, multilaterals, and supranational agents in maturities 
of over 10 years. However, these traditional creditors are approaching their 
lending limits. 

For more information, please see the special report 'The Redevelopment of 
Subnational Borrowing in Brazil' available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.