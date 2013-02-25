TEXT-Fitch affirms Autonomous Community of Castile la Mancha at 'BBB-'

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Castile la Mancha's (CLM) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-term rating at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect CLM's weakened fiscal revenues, rigid costs, large debt and still weak financial performance despite a series of measures introduced to reduce spending and to streamline the regional public sector. The ratings benefit from the strengthening of the mechanisms of control from the central government, which imposes more robust budgetary discipline and transparency. CLM's rating is also supported by the liquidity facilities established by the central government. Although the regional government expects to continue to reduce its operating expenditure in the medium term, it will still be difficult to record a positive current balance by 2014, in part due to the higher cost of funding. Fitch considers the revised Budgetary Stability Law, passed in April 2012, as supportive of the ratings. This law gives wider powers to the central government to intervene in the regions' finances to ensure that they comply with nationally agreed fiscal targets. Preliminary data suggests that CLM recorded a deficit under national accounting of EUR552m or the equivalent of 1.48% of its GDP, which is just within the 1.5% objective established by the central government. This preliminary result compares favourably with the deficit recorded in 2011, equivalent to 7.7% of regional GDP. By end-2012, CLM debt is estimated to have reached EUR8.55bn, including the EUR2.9bn financing that was granted by the central government to the region to repay commercial debt. While the concern on the reliance on short-term debt has diminished, there is still a high refinancing risk, as 52% of the debt is due in the 2013-17 period. Fitch expects CLM's operating revenue to grow marginaly through to 2014, while operating expenditure is projected to decline further in 2013 and 2014 as a result of a large series of measures introduced by both the central government, particularly in civil servant salaries, and the region in health care and education. Fitch considers that in the case of an unexpected continued decline in current revenue, the regional government would still take additional measures to cut costs. Fitch expects that the region's stock of direct debt could increase to about EUR10bn-EUR11bn by end-2015, which means that debt would represent 170% of current revenue compared to only 56% in 2009. This is despite a strong reduction in capital expenditure in 2013 coupled with the sales of assets that would allow the region to post net capital expenditure of EUR91m in 2013 according to the regional budget. This looks quite ambitious considering net capital expenditure in 2011 was EUR955m. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Negative, which reflects the uncertainty on the recovery of the Spanish economy, and the reliance over the medium term on the liquidity mechanisms established by the central government by way of the Regional Liquidity Fund, which supports the current rating. Although CLM's credit fundamentals are still weaker than its present rating level, Fitch is of the opinion that the central government would ensure that the region has sufficient liquidity to service any maturing debt obligations, and that the operating performance of the region will improve in the next three years. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings are sensitive to a number of assumptions. - Fitch assumes that the liquidity mechanism introduced by the central government will be extended in 2014 and beyond, if borrowing remains difficult. - Fitch also assumes that there are no significant accounting adjustments by the central government to the budgetary out-turn of the region which would make the final outcome significantly worse than Fitch's expectations. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 17 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States