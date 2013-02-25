FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch affirms Canton, Michigan GOs
February 25, 2013 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch affirms Canton, Michigan GOs

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms the following Charter Township of Canton,
Michigan's (the township) ratings:

--Approximately $71.2 million in limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds, 
series 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, and 2007, at 'AAA'. 

--Implied unlimited tax general obligation at 'AAA'.

The Rating Outlook is Negative.

SECURITY 

The LTGO bonds are a general obligation of the township, secured by its full 
faith and credit and the levy of ad valorem taxes subject to applicable 
constitutional, statutory and charter limitations.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

OUTLOOK CONSIDERATIONS: The Negative Outlook reflects the diminished financial 
reserves across the township's three main operating funds from previously high 
levels, and budgeted draw on fund balance in the current fiscal period. 

FAVORABLE ECONOMIC PROFILE: The township continues to exhibit a strong 
underlying economic profile including above-average income levels, low 
unemployment, and a growing population. 

MODERATE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Pension funding is on the low side, however, 
debt ratios are moderate and outstanding principal is rapidly repaid. Fitch 
views favorably prudent advance-funding of a portion of retiree health benefits.


STRONG MANAGERIAL PRACTICES: Management adheres to prudent and proactive 
policies and conservatively budgets. 

SIGNIFICANT REVENUE RAISING FLEXIBILITY: There is no rating distinction between 
the ULTGO and LTGO ratings based primarily on the adequate revenue raising 
flexibility under the township's maximum operating limit. 

RATING SENSITIVITY

RESOLUTION TO RECENT BUDGET SHORTFALLS: Financial reserves remain very solid, 
but have been weakened by the township's recently uneven operating performance. 
The inability to address budgetary challenges in fiscal 2013 and 2014 by 
returning operations to a state of fiscal balance will likely result in a 
downgrade.   

CREDIT PROFILE

The township is located approximately 23 miles west of downtown Detroit in Wayne
County. The township has experienced considerable population growth over the 
past decade to 90,173 in 2010, up 18% since 2000.

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION

The township's financial flexibility is high across operating funds (general, 
police, and fire) with an adequate fund balance, down from previously high 
levels, and a good degree of revenue-raising flexibility.

A $3 million operating surplus (after transfers) in 2011 (equal to a sound 5.8% 
of spending) restored a portion of the combined $7 million planned draw on fund 
balance in 2009 and 2010. The unrestricted fund balance of $7.6 million in 2011 
is equal to an adequate 14.4% of spending. The township recently formalized a 
fund balance policy reserving 15% of current year spending in each of its 
operating funds. Fire and police fund balances ($4.2 million or 7.6% of spending
in 2011) are legally restricted to public safety operations and capital spending
and not reflected in the unrestricted fund balance under GASB 54, understating 
the township's budgetary flexibility. 

The 2012 budget included $3.9 million use of fund balance across operating 
funds, but management expects a lower net draw of approximately $500,000 largely
due to an increase in real estate related fees and employee cost savings from 
reduction in overtime and position consolidations. 

The township's 2013 budget included a $2 million use of fund balance across 
operating funds; however, the forecast does not reflect approximately $1.7 
million in projected revenue from increased fees. The township has adopted 
out-year budgets since 2011; management deferred board acceptance of its 2014 
budget from December 2012 pending resolution of union negotiations and now 
anticipates board acceptance in April. 

SIGNIFICANT TAX RAISING CAPACITY

The recent string of budget deficits remain a concern, however, Fitch notes the 
township retains considerable revenue-raising flexibility under its statutory 
cap. The township can raise its tax rate by 1.49 mills, which would generate up 
to an additional $5 million annually (equal to 10% of 2011 operating fund 
revenues). Additionally, the township's fire and police millages are not subject
to statutory caps.

STRONG LOCAL ECONOMY

Local unemployment was 3.5% in December 2012, well below county (11.4%), state 
(8.9%), and national (7.6%) averages. Wealth levels are high, with median 
household income at 170% of state and 157% of national averages. Major local 
employers remain stable, with Plymouth Canton Schools (2,300), the U.S. 
headquarters of Yazaki North America Corp., a manufacturer of automotive 
electrical and data components (1,103), and various retailers such as IKEA and 
Home Depot.

TAX BASE DECLINES MODERATE

Taxable assessed value has declined 17.7% since 2007 peak, and market value has 
declined 26.4%. Positively, the pace of declines has moderated, with small 
declines of 0.7% in 2012 and 1.4% in 2013. Management projects an approximate 
2.5% increase for 2014, which Fitch views as reasonable given local real estate 
permitting fee activity.MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

The township's overall debt levels are moderate at $2,507 per capita and 3.2% of
market value. The township's debt profile benefits from a small amount of 
pay-as-you-go capital investment ($1.1 million or 2% of spending in 2011) as 
well as rapid payout (75% in ten years). Annual debt service cost in 2011 of $3 
million was equal to a low 5.2% of operating fund spending.

The township's capital improvement plan for 2012-2017 anticipates $26.4 million 
in township costs over the coming six years with a manageable $2.1 million (12%)
paid in bonds. 

The township participates in an agent defined benefit pension plan as part of 
Michigan Employees' Retirement Systems (MERS) and a hybrid plan. The township 
has introduced lower legacy cost plans since 2009, a positive for its long-term 
liability profile. The defined benefit plan is underfunded at 64% (assuming a 7%
investment return); positively, the township is making its full annual required 
contributions (ARC). Fitch also notes the township recently resolved 
negotiations with its general employees and clerical labor groups resulting in 
lower pension multipliers which should help control growth of the liability 
going forward. The township's retirement systems payments in 2011 represented a 
manageable 7.3% of operating funds spending. 

The township has advance funded its OPEB liability with a $3.6 million balance 
held and administered by MERS. In 2011, the township contributed $400,000 to 
this reserve, thus funding 47% of its ARC ($2.2 million). The township continued
this practice in 2012 with a $250,000 payment to this reserve. The township's 
unfunded actuarial liability represented less than 1% of 2012 market value. 

The township's carrying cost for debt, pension, and OPEB was a manageable 16.6% 
of 2012 governmental (net of capital) fund spending.

