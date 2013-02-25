FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Azle, Texas GOs at 'AA-'
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Azle, Texas GOs at 'AA-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings affirms the underlying rating on Azle, Texas' (the
city) outstanding limited tax debt as follows:

--$3.4 million in outstanding general obligation (GO) bonds at 'AA-';

--$5.1 million in outstanding certificates of obligation (COs) at 'AA-';

--$385,000 in outstanding tax notes at 'AA-'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The GO bonds, COs, and tax notes are secured by a limited ad valorem tax pledge
of the city, not to exceed $2.50 per $100 of taxable assessed valuation (TAV).
The COs are additionally secured by a nominal pledge of surplus net revenues
(limited in amount to $1,000) of the city's waterworks and sewer system.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STABLE FINANCIAL PROFILE: The city maintains its sound financial position and
solid reserves in line with historic trends, well above adopted policy levels.
Conservative spending and budgeting practices typically enable financial
performance that modestly exceeds budget.

ECONOMIC PROSPECTS FAVORABLE: The city's commuting proximity to the larger
Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA) economy and employment
base offsets risk to the city's limited economic presence. Fitch believes
further residential and attendant retail/commercial expansion within city limits
appears reasonable over the intermediate-term. However, it will remain tempered
by the city's small size and dependent on the pace of the housing market.

STAGNANT TAX BASE: Taxable assessed valuation (TAV) trends have been generally
flat since the recession primarily due to a weaker housing market and low
natural gas prices. The tax base has historically experienced healthy rates of
growth. Sales tax trends are likewise stable, but remain below pre-recessionary
levels.

DEBT AND OTHER-LONG TERM LIABILITIES MODERATE: Overall debt levels remain modest
despite the area's population expansion and recent TAV trends. Amortization of
the city's tax-supported debt is rapid. Management has no near-term debt plans
and capital needs appear moderate, assisted by pay-go spending. Carrying costs
are manageable.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The city's strong financial position serves to offset a limited tax base and
some reliance on economically sensitive revenues. Material deterioration is
considered unlikely by Fitch given management's historical financial performance
and adherence to conservative financial practices & policies.

CREDIT PROFILE

The city of Azle is located primarily in Tarrant County, 17 miles northwest of
downtown Fort Worth. Historically an agricultural economy, housing development
in the city (which has since significantly slowed post-recession) has led its
transition into a bedroom community for the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA. The city
remains a small community, encompassing roughly 8 square miles and about 11,000
residents despite previously solid annual population and tax base growth.
Income/wealth metrics are mixed but generally slightly above average. More
recently, the city has benefited from its geographic location over workable
portions of the Barnett Shale formation, one of the largest natural gas fields
in the U.S.

TREND OF STABLE FINANCES

The city's historically stable financial profile is a key credit strength.
Strong reserves and liquidity provide the city with significant financial
flexibility. Since fiscal 2006, general fund unreserved/ unrestricted reserves
have been no less than 42% of spending, well in excess of the city's adopted
policy to maintain reserves at 120 days or about 33% of spending. Property taxes
provide approximately half of the city's general operating revenues, followed by
sales taxes that contribute about 25%. The city's property tax rate ($0.65 per
$100 TAV) is considered moderately high by Fitch, reflecting recent increases to
offset valuation declines, but the sales tax rate of 1.5% is below the 2%
maximum rate allowed by state law and typical for most Texas cities.

The city has consistently generated modest operating surpluses over the last six
fiscal years, assisted by management's conservative financial practices that
include long-term planning efforts and continued attention to cost control. For
fiscal 2011, the city modestly outperformed budgeted expectations with a
$260,000 addition to reserves, boosting the unrestricted general fund balance to
$4.1 million or about 61% of spending. Liquidity strengthened in fiscal 2011 as
well with general fund cash and investments totaling $4 million or slightly over
7 months of general operational spending at year-end. Management anticipates
adding a very modest $65,000 to reserves at fiscal 2012 year-end.

The fiscal 2013 adopted operating budget reflects a modest drawdown of $145,000
for one-time capital spending; general fund spending remained fairly flat at
$7.35 million. Year-to-date operations are reportedly running in line with
budget; break-even to modestly positive operating results are anticipated.

UNEMPLOYMENT DOWN ALTHOUGH TAXABLE VALUES REMAIN STALLED

The expansion of affordable housing and attendant retail/commercial development
led to solid TAV gains for the city before the recession. However, TAV has since
registered a trend of modest decline to flat growth over the past four fiscal
years (2010 - 2013), largely due to recessionary pressures on the housing market
as well as reduced natural gas values. TAV totaled $631 million in fiscal 2013.
Near-term projections anticipate this recently flat trend to continue in fiscal
2014, which Fitch believes is reasonable given the very low levels of new
development reported.

The tax base is predominately residential and market value per capita is
relatively modest at about $70,000. The top ten taxpayers contribute a moderate
9.5% of TAV, led by Wal-Mart at 3%. Some economic strengthening since the end of
the recession is evident with a year-over-year decline in unemployment. At 5.6%
in November 2012, county unemployment levels were down from 7.1% in November
2011, falling slightly below those of the MSA and state (5.8%), but well below
the nation's rate of 7.4%.

MODERATE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

The city's debt profile is favorable. Overall debt levels are modest despite the
area's population gains and recent property valuation declines at about $1,500
per capital and 2.2% of market value. The city's capital needs have remained
manageable due in part to typically annual pay-go capital spending that is
supported by a dedicated 0.25% sales tax levy for streets as well as some gas
royalty revenues. The city's debt profile is fully comprised of fixed-rate debt.
Amortization of the city's tax-supported debt is rapid with roughly 75% of
principal retired in 10 years. The city has no remaining bond authority or other
near-term debt plans.

The city's pension plan is through the Texas Municipal Retirement System (TMRS),
a statewide agent multiple-employer plan. The city has paid a high (86%)
portion, but not the full 100% of its annual pension costs (APC) for fiscal
years 2009-2011. Like many other Texas cities, this was done by design as part
of an 8-year phase-in of increased annually required costs with TMRS. Fitch
considers the city's funded position satisfactory at 78.3% and at $3.2 million
as of Dec. 31, 2011, the unfunded accrued actuarial liability (UAAL) totaled
less than 1% of market value.

Other post-employment benefits (OPEB) offered by the city include an implicit
rate subsidy for health insurance coverage for retirees. The city funds OPEB on
a pay-go basis that covers a high (89.4%) but not full 100% of the actuarially
determined annual OPEB costs. Carrying costs for the city (debt service,
pension, OPEB costs) totaled a manageable 17.3% of governmental spending in
fiscal 2011 that would rise slightly if APC and the annual OPEB cost were fully
funded that year.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's Tax-Supported
Rating Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information from
Creditscope, University Financial Associates, LoanPerformance, Inc., and IHS
Global Insight.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012).

