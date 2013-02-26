FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Florida's Flagler CSD COPs

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Feb 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings on the following Flagler
County School Board, Florida (the district) obligations:

--$51.2 million outstanding certificates of participation (COPs), series 2005A, 
at 'A+';

--$11.3 million outstanding refunding COPs series 2005B, at 'A+';

--Implied unlimited tax general obligation, at 'AA-'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The COPs are payable from lease rental payments made by the district, subject to
annual appropriation, pursuant to a master lease purchase agreement. The master 
lease requires the district to appropriate funds for all outstanding sub-leases 
on an 'all or none' basis. An event of non-appropriation would result in the 
termination of the master lease and the surrender to the trustee of all 
lease-purchased projects under the master lease.  

RATING DRIVERS

ADEQUATE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: The district's financial results have been 
strong and reserve levels remain adequate despite pressures due to volatility in
state funding and large declines in assessed value (AV).

STRONG MASTER LEASE PROVISIONS: The 'A+' rating on the COPs is based on the 
district's general creditworthiness and the obligation to make lease payments 
subject to annual appropriation. The master lease structure is sound requiring 
an all or none appropriation and the 1.5 mill capital millage outlay typically 
used for lease payments provides more than sufficient revenues to meet debt 
service requirements.

LOW CARRYING COSTS: Carrying costs including debt service, pension and other 
post-employment benefits (OPEB) are very manageable and no material changes are 
expected. 

LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY: The district's economic base remains somewhat limited and
exhibits average levels of income and high unemployment.

RATING SENSITIVITY

STABLE OPERATIONS: The district's ability to achieve and maintain structural 
balance will be key to maintaining the current rating level. 

CREDIT PROFILE

Flagler County, whose boundaries are coterminous with those of the district, is 
a largely residential area located on the northeast coast of the Florida.  The 
county encompasses approximately 570 square miles with a year round population 
of approximately 97,000. 

STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

The district benefits from a strong financial management team that practices 
multi-year financial forecasting and as a result has experienced consistent 
operating surpluses and sound reserve levels despite recent AV and state funding
declines. Fiscal 2011 ended with an $854,000 general fund operating surplus (1% 
of expenditures), increasing the unrestricted fund balance to $5.3 million or an
adequate 5.6% of total expenditures. Unaudited fiscal 2012 results show a $1.5 
million draw down of reserves as federal stimulus revenues are exhausted, which 
is in line with the district's budgeted forecast.  Despite this planned use of 
reserves, unrestricted fund balance is expected to grow to $7.1 million (7.5% of
expenditures) as a result of a reclassification of some reserves from assigned 
to unassigned. 

FISCAL 2013 AND FUTURE CHALLENGES

The district budgeted a $1.8 million drawdown of general fund reserves in fiscal
2013. However, management indicates actual results to date are better than 
budgeted and the projected drawdown will be in the range of $0.5 million to $1 
million.  The use of available reserves will reduce the total general fund 
balance to approximately 6.8% of expenditures, which remains above the informal 
target of 5% and which Fitch believes provides an adequate amount of financial 
flexibility.

The district's board is restructuring its schools over the next five years to a 
K-8 format which will consolidate 10 school administrations to eight.  The 
consolidation is expected to produce significant administrative and operational 
savings.  In addition to the consolidation, the district is seeking approval 
from voters of a 0.50 mill operational levy to replace the 0.25 mill critical 
needs levy which expires in fiscal 2013. Management is optimistic that the 
millage will be approved as voters have not denied a referendum in at least 15 
years. Additional flexibility to reduce the budget exists as management has 
avoided major expenditure reductions to date.

Total general fund balance is expected to remain above the district's policy 
level of 5% of expenditures given the planned restructuring, revenue raising and
expenditure reduction opportunities available to the district.  The Stable 
Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that management will take the necessary 
measures to maintain stable operations without relying on general fund reserves 
or other one-time revenue sources. 

MANAGEABLE CARRYING COSTS

Overall debt levels are low at 2% of market value and $1,730 per capita. 
Amortization of direct debt is above average with 60% of principal retired 
within 10 years. Debt levels are expected to remain stable as no additional 
long-term debt is presently contemplated. 

Pensions are provided through the state-run Florida Retirement System (FRS) and 
total annual pension contributions were manageable at 4.5% of general fund 
expenditures in 2011.  FRS is well funded at 80% and as such costs are not 
expected to increase materially. 

OPEB is currently funded on a pay-go basis and the unfunded liability represents
a very low 0.01% of AV.  Carrying costs including debt service, pension, and 
OPEB were a very manageable 9% of total fiscal 2011 expenditures. 

LIMITED LOCAL ECONOMY

Flagler County's unemployment rate remains elevated at 11.2% as of December 
2012; the state and national rates for the same month were 7.9% and 7.6%, 
respectively. The county's economy is limited with some concentration in 
government and retail, reflecting the residential nature of the county. County 
wealth levels were average when compared to the state and nation.  

The local housing market has exhibited volatility with large AV declines 
averaging 15% in each year from fiscals 2010 through 2012.  The 5.8% decline in 
2013 is a concern. However, data from the county appraiser indicates a flat to 
1% increase in the next year supported by increasing values at beachside 
properties. Case-Shiller data for the second quarter 2012 showed home prices 
increasing 2.1% in the county over the prior year. 

While Fitch notes that Florida school districts are less dependent on the tax 
base than other local entities, tax base losses do lessen revenues available for
capital needs as well as critical discretionary millage revenues.  

STRONG MASTER LEASE PROVISIONS

Lease payments are payable from any legally available source, although on a 
budget basis payments are made from the district's capital millage outlay, which
can be levied up to 1.5 mills for lease payments for COPs issued before 2009. In
fiscal 2012, the 1.5 mill levy provided ample revenues to meet maximum annual 
debt service. While the lease payments are subject to appropriation, the 
all-or-none payment requirement under the master lease would result in the loss 
of all or parts of over 30% of the district's schools, which are covered under 
the lease should the district fail to appropriate. The all-or-none appropriation
feature provides significant enhancement to the credit.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.