FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch may cut HSBC's Panamanian units
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 26, 2013 / 8:57 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch may cut HSBC's Panamanian units

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 26 - Fitch Ratings has placed the following HSBC Panamanian
subsidiaries' ratings on Rating Watch Negative (see the full list of ratings
affected at the end of this RAC):

--HSBC Bank (Panama), S.A.'s Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Support rating, and 
National ratings;

--HSBC Seguros (Panama), S.A. y Subsidiarias' Long-Term National Insurer 
Financial Strength (IFS) rating.

RATING DRIVERS

The ratings were placed on Negative Watch following the announcement of HSBC's 
agreement to sell these operations to the Colombian Bancolombia, S.A. 
(Bancolombia) for a total consideration of US$2.1 billion. The transaction is 
subject to regulatory and other approvals and is expected to be completed in the
third quarter of 2013.

A Negative Rating Watch indicates that there is a heightened probability of a 
potential downgrade once the transaction is completed. The Negative Watch 
reflects that after the transaction is completed, the sold entities would no 
longer receive potential support from its current ultimate parent (HSBC Holding 
plc, rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch). The Rating Watch will be 
resolved once the transaction is completed and Fitch assesses the potential 
support that Bancolombia could provide to its future subsidiaries and the 
individual strengths of the Panamanian entities. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES

HSBC BANK (PANAMA), S.A.

Once the transaction is completed, HSBC Panama's IDRs could be downgraded to the
level of its Viability Rating (VR, currently at 'bbb'). In addition, Fitch 
expects this bank to be considered core for Bancolombia; therefore, it is 
unlikely that HSBC Panama's IDRs would eventually be downgraded below 
Bancolombia's IDRs. In turn, the bank's Support rating will likely be 
downgraded, as Bancolombia's ability to support its subsidiaries is in Fitch's 
view relatively weaker than HSBC's, and it could be downgraded to '2' upon 
completion of the transaction. The bank's national ratings are also likely to be
downgraded. Fitch expects that the resulting long-term National rating would be 
in the 'AA' category and the short-term National rating in the 'F1' category. 

HSBC Panama's VR was affirmed. It reflects the bank's strong market position, 
ample funding and liquidity, and good asset quality. Fitch's view of HSBC 
Panama's intrinsic creditworthiness is tempered by the bank's moderate 
performance and lower than average capital/reserves cushion.

HSBC Panama's VR could be pressured if performance declines, asset quality 
deteriorates, reserve coverage weakens, or capital ratios deteriorate. More 
specifically, HSBC Panama's VR could be downgraded if its Fitch Core Capital to 
Weighted Assets and/or Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratios fall 
below 10% or 8%, respectively; and/or if operating ROAA is less than 0.7%. There
is limited upside potential in the near future for HSBC Panama's VR.

HSBC SEGUROS (PANAMA), S.A. y Subsidiarias 

After the sale completion, Fitch considers that the company would no longer 
count on the support of its current ultimate shareholder. This would have an 
impact on the company's actual rating, which would no longer be considered with 
a 'group' approach and will be based on its standalone financial strength. Fitch
expects that the resulting long-term national IFS would be in the 'AA' category.

HSBC Seguros (Panama) ratings reflect the good performance and adequate 
liquidity and capitalization position that have been recorded in recent years, 
which are the result of its outstanding capacity to generate internal capital 
and the conservative practices related to dividend distribution. In addition, 
the agency considers the extensive reinsurance protection, which limits the 
company's exposure per individual risk and per catastrophic event. The latter 
factors will likely determine the final ratings of the entity upon conclusion of
its sale to Bancolombia. 

Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:

HSBC Bank (Panama), S.A.
--Long-term IDR 'A';
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Support Rating '1'.
--Long-Term National Rating 'AAA(pan)'; 
--Short-Term National Rating 'F1+(pan)'.

HSBC Seguros (Panama), S.A. y Subsidiarias 
--Long-Term National IFS 'AAA(pan)'.

Fitch has affirmed the following rating:

HSBC Bank (Panama), S.A.
--VR at 'bbb'.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.