TEXT-Fitch amends servicer report on Hudson Americas LLC
February 26, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch amends servicer report on Hudson Americas LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Hudson Americas LLC -- AmendedFeb 26 - Fitch Ratings has published an amended version of the report
'Hudson Americas LLC', which was originally published Feb. 19, 2013. The tables
and charts throughout the report have been revised in the new version.

The full report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria' Feb. 18, 2011;
--Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers' Feb. 6, 2013.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research
U.S. Commercial Mortgage Servicer Rating Criteria
Rating Criteria for Structured Finance Servicers

