FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT - Fitch may still cut NCG Banco ratings
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 27, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch may still cut NCG Banco ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has maintained NCG Banco, S.A.'s (NCG) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'BB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

In December 2012, Fitch maintained NCG's Long-term IDR, Support Rating and SRF 
on RWN, reflecting the fact that the bank was being forced to significantly 
reduce its size as a condition to receiving capital assistance from the European
Stability Mechanism through the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB). As a
result, the bank is becoming less systemically important within the Spanish 
banking system.

The maintained RWN reflects that since December and, as with some other 
recapitalised Group 1 and Group 2 Spanish banks (as defined in the Memorandum of
Understanding signed between Spain and the Eurogroup in July 2012), Fitch has 
been reassessing NCG's systemic importance following restructuring and 
recapitalisation and determining whether support would potentially be 
forthcoming a second time around for a less systemically important institution. 
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within the next couple of months. The agency's 
review will focus on an assessment of support propensity and an analysis of 
further details of the restructuring process.

As a condition to the receipt of capital by end-2012, NCG transferred virtually 
all of its real estate assets (loans, foreclosed assets and stakes in 
subsidiaries) to the bad bank, Sareb, in December 2012 and received Sareb bonds 
guaranteed by the Spanish government in exchange. NCG is undertaking a 
significant restructuring and downsizing, in particular in expansionary regions 
and riskier activities, and will focus on retail banking activities in its home 
region.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT

NCG's Long-term IDR is at the SRF of 'BB+'. This reflects Fitch's current belief
that there is a moderate probability of sovereign support being available to the
bank, as has proven to be the case to date.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT

NCG's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of the Spanish 
sovereign rating or to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the systemic 
importance of the institution as well as the propensity of the state to support 
the bank in the future.

NCG's IDR could ultimately be affirmed or upgraded if the bank's VR was upgraded
to 'bb+' or higher or if the bank was sold to a higher-rated bank. The latter is
a potential scenario. An affirmation could also result if Fitch concludes that 
the support propensity has not materially weakened.

The rating actions are as follows: 

NCG:

Long-term IDR: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'f'
Support Rating: '3', maintained on RWN
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: 'BB+', maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: unaffected at 'B'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: unaffected at 'C'
Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt (ISIN: ES0214958045): unaffected at 'C'
Preferred stock: unaffected at 'C'
State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'BBB'

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.