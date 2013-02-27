TEXT - Fitch may still cut NCG Banco ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has maintained NCG Banco, S.A.'s (NCG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE In December 2012, Fitch maintained NCG's Long-term IDR, Support Rating and SRF on RWN, reflecting the fact that the bank was being forced to significantly reduce its size as a condition to receiving capital assistance from the European Stability Mechanism through the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB). As a result, the bank is becoming less systemically important within the Spanish banking system. The maintained RWN reflects that since December and, as with some other recapitalised Group 1 and Group 2 Spanish banks (as defined in the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Spain and the Eurogroup in July 2012), Fitch has been reassessing NCG's systemic importance following restructuring and recapitalisation and determining whether support would potentially be forthcoming a second time around for a less systemically important institution. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within the next couple of months. The agency's review will focus on an assessment of support propensity and an analysis of further details of the restructuring process. As a condition to the receipt of capital by end-2012, NCG transferred virtually all of its real estate assets (loans, foreclosed assets and stakes in subsidiaries) to the bad bank, Sareb, in December 2012 and received Sareb bonds guaranteed by the Spanish government in exchange. NCG is undertaking a significant restructuring and downsizing, in particular in expansionary regions and riskier activities, and will focus on retail banking activities in its home region. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT NCG's Long-term IDR is at the SRF of 'BB+'. This reflects Fitch's current belief that there is a moderate probability of sovereign support being available to the bank, as has proven to be the case to date. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT NCG's IDRs, Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating or to any change in Fitch's assumptions around the systemic importance of the institution as well as the propensity of the state to support the bank in the future. NCG's IDR could ultimately be affirmed or upgraded if the bank's VR was upgraded to 'bb+' or higher or if the bank was sold to a higher-rated bank. The latter is a potential scenario. An affirmation could also result if Fitch concludes that the support propensity has not materially weakened. The rating actions are as follows: NCG: Long-term IDR: 'BB+', maintained on RWN Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B' Viability Rating: unaffected at 'f' Support Rating: '3', maintained on RWN Support Rating Floor: 'BB+', maintained on RWN Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: 'BB+', maintained on RWN Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: unaffected at 'B' Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt: unaffected at 'C' Subordinated upper Tier 2 debt (ISIN: ES0214958045): unaffected at 'C' Preferred stock: unaffected at 'C' State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'BBB' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)