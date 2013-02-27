FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch rates Sberbank of Russia eurobonds 'BBB'
February 27, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch rates Sberbank of Russia eurobonds 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sberbank of Russia's TRY550m Eurobond
issue a 'BBB' Long-term rating. The notes were issued by Luxembourg-based SPV SB
Capital S.A. under Sberbank's USD30bn loan participation notes programme, which
Fitch rates at Long-term 'BBB' and Short-term 'F3'.

The notes are due in March 2018 and have a fixed 7.40% coupon rate. Sberbank's 
obligations under loan agreement with SPV will rank equally with the claims of 
other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under 
Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior 
unsecured creditors. At end-2012, retail deposits accounted for 55.7% of 
Sberbank's total liabilities, according to the bank's Russian Accounting 
Standards financial accounts.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The issue's rating corresponds to Sberbank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer 
Default Rating (IDR, 'BBB'/Stable).  

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any changes to Sberbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR would also impact the 
issue's rating. 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

