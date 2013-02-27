TEXT - Fitch rates Sberbank of Russia eurobonds 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sberbank of Russia's TRY550m Eurobond issue a 'BBB' Long-term rating. The notes were issued by Luxembourg-based SPV SB Capital S.A. under Sberbank's USD30bn loan participation notes programme, which Fitch rates at Long-term 'BBB' and Short-term 'F3'. The notes are due in March 2018 and have a fixed 7.40% coupon rate. Sberbank's obligations under loan agreement with SPV will rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, except the claims of retail depositors. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-2012, retail deposits accounted for 55.7% of Sberbank's total liabilities, according to the bank's Russian Accounting Standards financial accounts. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue's rating corresponds to Sberbank's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR, 'BBB'/Stable). RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to Sberbank's Long-term foreign currency IDR would also impact the issue's rating. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)