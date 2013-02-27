FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch rates Hinsdale Village, Ill. GOs
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 3:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch rates Hinsdale Village, Ill. GOs

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AAA' rating to the following
Hinsdale Village, IL (the village) unlimited tax general obligation 
(ULTGO) bonds:

--$2.745 million general obligation refunding bonds (library fund tax alternate 
revenue source), series 2013A.

The bonds are expected to sell via competitive sale on March 5, 2013. Proceeds 
will refund outstanding series 2006 bonds.

In addition, Fitch affirms the following bonds at 'AAA': 

--$465,000 ULTGO shared state income tax bonds, series 2003;
--$220,000 ULTGO library fund tax bonds, series 2006;
--$2,965,000 ULTGO waterworks & sewer bonds, series 2008C;
--$2,020,000 LTGO bonds, series 2009;
--$5,000,000 ULTGO bonds, series 2012A.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY 

The 2003, 2008C, 2012A and 2013A series are secured by various village revenues 
with the ultimate security derived from a pledge of ad valorem taxes without 
limitation as to rate or amount.

The 2009 bonds are secured by ad valorem taxes without limitation as to rate. 
The amount of taxes that may be extended to pay the bonds is limited by the 
property tax extension limitation law.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

RATING REFLECTS ULTGO PLEDGE: Fitch recognizes the strength and strong coverage 
provided by the primary pledged revenues; however, the 'AAA' rating for the 
current issue is based upon the village's ultimate ULTGO pledge. 

LTGO AND ULTGO RATINGS ON PAR: Highest quality ratings for both limited and 
unlimited tax bonds are supported by the village's superior socioeconomic 
profile, moderate long-term obligations and favorable financial position. The 
LTGO and ULTGO ratings are on par, as a result of the village's ample financial 
flexibility.

AMPLE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY: General fund reserves have grown in each of the 
last four fiscal years as a result of conservative fiscal budgeting and 
management. These Sizable reserve balances, in concert with the village's 
conservative and proactive approach to fiscal management, afford considerable 
financial flexibility.

SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE: The village is centrally located within the 
Chicago metropolitan area and has an affluent and highly skilled labor force 
contributing to a stable local economy.

WEAK PENSION FUNDING: Pension funding levels are generally below average, but 
the village has been overfunding two of the three plans to improve their status.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating is sensitive to shifts in fundamental credit characteristics. The 
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that such shifts are highly 
unlikely.

CREDIT PROFILE

SUPERIOR SOCIOECONOMIC PROFILE

Hinsdale is a wealthy suburb whose desirable location within the Chicago 
metropolitan area attracts affluent and highly skilled residents. Per capita 
income levels are very high at 257% of the state and 271% of national averages 
and 74% of residents have achieved higher education. Market value per capita is 
substantial at $305,000. 

Unemployment data for the village is unavailable; however, DuPage County 
reported 6.9% unemployment in December 2012, lower than the state rate of 8.6% 
and the national rate of 7.6% for the same month. The majority of the village is
located in DuPage County, with the remainder in Cook County. 

AMPLE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Solid reserves, careful expenditure controls, a diverse revenue stream and the 
inclusion of significant discretionary expenditure items yield considerable 
financial flexibility. Conservative budgeting on both the revenue and 
expenditure sides contributed to general fund operating surpluses (after 
transfers) in the past four audited fiscal years, culminating in a year-end 
fiscal 2012 unrestricted general fund balance of $4.8 million or 25.3% of 
spending. 

Fiscal 2012 resulted in an $815,000 general fund surplus after transfers (4.3% 
of spending). The surplus was driven by permit fees coming in $267,000 over 
budget and sales tax revenues almost $200,000 over budget. The village 
transferred $1.5 million to be used for pay-go capital, and $200,000 was used 
for discretionary pension contributions above the annually required 
contribution.

The village is ahead of budget for fiscal 2013, with income and sales tax 
revenues both trending positively and expenses below budget. Management expects 
to finish the year with fund balance largely unchanged as, like in fiscal 2012, 
excess funds will be used to fund future capital expenses and for approximately 
$150,000 of discretionary pension contributions. The preliminary fiscal 2014 
budget also assumes balanced operations, with conservative assumptions and 
increased infrastructure funding.

The village's diversified revenue base including property taxes, sales taxes, 
state income taxes and utility taxes, and beginning in 2011 a voted 1% non-home 
rule sales tax, has provided stability during the recent economic recession. 
Taxable valuation declined by 5% in fiscal 2011 and another 8.6% in fiscal 2012.
A number of new development projects should help stabilize the village's taxable
valuation. 

Recent expenditure control measures have included outsourcing of police and fire
dispatch, execution of a mutual aid agreement for fire services, and reduction 
in headcount through attrition, layoffs, and an early retirement program. The 
village is also exploring the possibility of merging its police force with a 
neighboring municipality, which would yield further operational savings.   

MODERATE LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS

The village plans to dedicate $5 million-$6 million annually, on a pay-go basis,
toward a 15-year, $86 million infrastructure improvement plan to improve streets
and the water and sewer systems. The majority of the plan will be funded on a 
pay-go basis, but the village anticipates a $5 million general obligation 
borrowing in fiscal 2015. Direct debt levels are modest, but considerable 
overlapping borrowing results in an overall debt burden that is a moderate 2.2% 
of full value and a high $6,690 per capita. Principal amortization is rapid with
74% of debt scheduled for retirement within 10 years. 

The village contributes to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund (IMRF), a 
defined benefit agent multiple employer retirement system as well as two defined
benefit single employer plans for police and fire sworn personnel. The village 
has made its full annually required contribution for all three plans, with extra
payments to the single employer plans made in 2010 and in 2012. The extra 
payments in fiscal 2012 were $100,000 per plan, and the village anticipates 
making additional payments of approximately $75,000 per plan to the single 
employer plans in fiscal 2013.

The IMRF plan has the weakest funding status of the three plans, with a funded 
ratio of 52.3% when adjusted by Fitch to reflect a 7% investment return 
assumption. The fire plan is 64.3% funded (Fitch-adjusted) and the police plan 
is 75.2% funded (Fitch-adjusted). Annual required pension costs for the village 
are manageable at 10% of governmental fund spending. Other post-employment 
benefits (OPEB) are also being provided through the three plans on a pay as you 
go basis and the unfunded actuarial liability is minimal. Total carrying costs 
for debt service, annually required pension payments, and OPEB are a 19.7% of 
governmental expenditures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
