TEXT - Fitch affirms Banca UBAE ratings
February 27, 2013 / 4:52 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch affirms Banca UBAE ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy-based Banca UBAE's (UBAE)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term
IDR at 'B', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb' and Support Rating at '5'. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR

UBAE's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic strength as reflected in its VR. The VR 
and IDRs reflect UBAE's operations as a niche bank concentrating on trade 
finance business with strong business relations in a number of emerging markets,
including Libya but also other countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. 
The ratings also reflect the bank's operations in potentially more volatile 
countries, its relatively small absolute size, improved operating profitability,
concentration in its wholesale funding base and good asset quality, albeit in a 
concentrated loan book. 

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that UBAE will continue to 
operate with an unchanged strategy, and to benefit from ordinary support, which 
includes the bulk of its funding, from its majority shareholder, the Libyan 
Foreign Bank (LFB).

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING

The bank's Support Rating reflects Fitch's view that in case of need the bank 
would first look to its majority shareholder, the LFB, which has shown a high 
propensity to support UBAE. However, Fitch does not assess LFB's ability to 
provide support in the Support Rating as LFB is not rated and as Fitch believes 
that the situation in Libya remains potentially volatile, which means that 
support from LFB cannot be relied on. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR

UBAE's ratings are sensitive to changes in the bank's strategic importance to 
its majority shareholder, which has continued to provide ordinary support in the
form of funding and business relationships to the bank. The ratings would come 
under pressure if the situation in Libya significantly deteriorated, which could
result in a reduction of business volumes or a withdrawal of funding. UBAE's 
ratings could benefit over the longer term if the importance of the bank to its 
shareholder increased, but any upgrade would likely require a material increase 
in the size of the bank's capital base. 

UBAE's ratings are constrained by its operations in higher-risk markets. The 
bank is diversifying its geographic coverage, which mitigates the risk of 
over-reliance on a small number of counterparties or countries. The ratings 
could see moderate uplift if diversification resulted in lower geographic 
concentration, but would come under pressure if there were signs that increasing
geographic expansion into new areas resulted in increased risk appetite.

UBAE's performance and asset quality has to date not been materially affected by
the difficult operating environment in Italy. However, the bank is exposed to 
Italian counterparties, and ratings would come under pressure if the quality of 
its counterparties deteriorated materially, or its asset quality significantly 
weakened. 

RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING

UBAE's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding 
the probability that LFB would support the bank. An upgrade of the Support 
Rating would require Fitch to be able to assess LFB's ability to provide 
support. 

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
