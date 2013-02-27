TEXT - Fitch cuts Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 ratings

Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cornerstone Titan 2005-1 plc's class C and D CMBS notes due, July 2014, as follows: GBP12.4m class C (XS0227571642) downgraded to 'BBBsf from 'A+sf'; Outlook Negative GBP54.4m class D (XS0227571725) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 80% KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrades reflect both the residual value risk surrounding Mitre House, the remaining property securing the Eagle Office loan (92% of the outstanding transaction balance), as well as the approaching legal final maturity (LFM) of the notes in July 2014. The Negative Outlook on the class C notes reflects that the notes could be further downgraded if proactive efforts are not made with respect to selling this asset and resolving the loan prior to the notes' LFM. The Mitre House office property is located on the fringes of the City near London's Barbican. The property's sole tenant is CMS Mckenna, on a lease expiring in 2015. It is expected that the tenant will depart on lease expiry. With the property's contracted income having approximately two and a half years to run, Fitch believes that there is further scope for value decline since its most recent GBP70m valuation, which took place in March 2012. While the property's vacant possession value at this time was estimated at GBP50m, Fitch believes that even in the event of tenant departure, there is likely to be upside potential given the collateral's location and potential alternative use. The Jubilee Way loan (8%) remains distressed, with the underlying retail units generating little interest to date. Given the property's tertiary location and relatively weak tenancy profile (HMV, the asset's largest tenant accounting for around one-third of passing rent, is currently in administration), Fitch expects this loan, which is at elevated risk of not being resolved before LFM, to make significant losses. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch considers the principal risk inherent within the transaction as binary. While Fitch believes that the characteristics of the Mitre House asset are conducive to a successful sale, (which would comfortably repay the outstanding class C tranche) significant operational risk remains. The special servicer remains in dialogue with the borrower, and the sales agent selection is only now being initiated. The risk remains that the property sale will not occur prior to July 2014, and this increased risk is reflected in the downgrades. However, if the asset is successfully sold, the class C note will be most likely repaid in full, while loan amortisation of approximately GBP1.5m per quarter, as a result of a cash sweep initiated due to the Eagle Office loan's default, could also contribute to redemption of the class D notes, if the property is liquidated at a high enough price. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.