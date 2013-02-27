TEXT - Fitch affirms Riyad Bank ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Saudi Arabia's Riyad Bank's (RB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR RB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high probability of support from the Saudi authorities, if required. This is based on the strong history of support for local banks from the Saudi authorities, the bank's systemic importance, and the government's majority (indirect) shareholding. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The ratings would be sensitive to a reduced perceived ability from the sovereign to support, such as through a sovereign downgrade. The ratings could also be sensitive to a change in the Saudi authorities' perceived willingness to support, a reduction in RB's strong franchise or a reduced government shareholding. RATING DRIVERS: VR The VR reflects the bank's strong commercial franchise with leading market shares in some business lines, consistent profitability, and sound liquidity, asset quality and capitalisation, but also some concentration in loans and deposits. RB reported higher net income in 2012 (up 10.1%), benefiting from an increase in net special commission income, while the net financing margin slightly improved in a low interest rate environment. The bank enjoyed significant growth in fee income leading to an increase in pre-impairment operating profit of 17.8%. Operating ROAE and ROAA are sound, on an upward trend in 2012, at 11.0% and 1.9%, respectively. However, loan impairment charges were up 78%, mainly due to an increase in the loan loss reserve coverage. The bank's cost/income ratio improved to 34.6% in 2012 (40.0% in 2011) as a result of good cost management. The cost/income ratio compares very well internationally, and is one of the best in the region. Fitch expects strong growth in business volumes in 2013, particularly from opportunities in the retail sector, but also from government-sponsored infrastructure projects and an expected increase in housing development. Asset quality indicators remain sound to date. The non-performing loan ratio increased slightly at end-2012 to 1.7% of gross loans - lower than the Saudi average. At end-2012, loan loss reserve coverage had improved to a sound 125%. The Fitch core capital ratio increased in the year and stood at a sound 17.3% at end-2012, despite asset growth of 5.1%, providing RB with a comfortable capital buffer. RB's large portfolio of government and other highly rated securities and substantial placements with banks and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency enable it to comfortably manage liquidity risk. The bank's large customer deposit base represents about 96% of total non-equity funding. It is contractually short term, but it is very stable on a behavioural basis. Moreover, a large portion of customer deposits are non-special commission bearing deposits, which benefits the bank's cost of funds. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR Negative pressure on the VR could occur if there was a deterioration in the domestic operating environment and in the bank's asset quality, particularly as a result of rapid loan growth, or if there was a sharp reduction in capital or liquidity levels. Upward movement is unlikely considering the already high level of the VR and in view of RB's concentrations in loans and deposits. RB was established in 1957 and is listed on the Saudi stock exchange. The bank is 52.4% owned by Saudi public-sector entities, with the rest privately held. It is the fourth-largest bank in Saudi Arabia in terms of total assets, with market shares in excess of 10% in loans and customer deposits. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' EMTN Programme affirmed at 'A+'/ 'F1' (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)