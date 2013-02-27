FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch rates State of Aguascalientes, Mexico
February 27, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT - Fitch rates State of Aguascalientes, Mexico

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned to the State of Aguascalientes a 'BBB-'
Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Rating. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating reflects Aguascalientes sound operating performance, resulting from 
strengthening fiscal policies and on-going monitoring of spending, leading to 
manageable debt ratios. It also considers the dynamism of the local economy and 
the fact that the State pension liabilities are fully covered. The rating 
further reflects Fitch's expectation that the regional government will maintain 
budgetary discipline and will generate strong operating margins in the following
years.

Since the beginning of the current administration, Aguascalientes has had an 
outstanding performance in terms of local revenues collection and relative 
control on operating expenditure which explains higher operating margins and 
favorable liquidity levels. Fitch forecasts that the operating margin will 
slightly decline to 19.6% in 2013 from 22.7% in 2012 and will stay around 20% in
2014 - 2015. Despite a decline of the state's operating balance in 2010, 
Aguascalientes' management has delivered a prompt recovery showing its capacity 
to withstand economic downturn. Nonetheless, due to the large proportion of 
federal transfers in its budget, common to all Mexican states, Aguascalientes is
still vulnerable to negative macroeconomic shocks. 

Fitch estimates Aguascalientes' direct indebtedness will reach a peak of MXN 
3,364 million (24.2% of current revenue) by end-2013 from MXN 2,219 million 
(16.9%) at the end-2010. However, provided that no additional debt is contracted
by the State, direct debt and other liabilities classified as debt by Fitch will
gradually decrease to 20.8% of current revenue by 2015. Moreover, State's debt 
burden ratios remain manageable and liquidity levels absorbed a 46.7% direct 
risk in 2012. 

Aguascalientes presents a dynamic economy based on a strong manufacturing sector
and particularly on a fast growing automobile industry. In January 2012, Nissan 
Motors announced a USD $2 billion investment program in the State. In order to 
further enhance the position of the State as a manufacturing hub, the local 
administration has committed approximately MXN 1,700 million (USD $134 million) 
in order to improve public infrastructure. The State financed 60% of its 
investment program with two zero-coupon-bond type bank loans while the rest was 
paid out of budget savings. Nissan's investment plan is expected to have an 
important positive impact on employment, productivity and on the fiscal revenues
of the State.

Regarding the pension liabilities, Aguascalientes stands in a very favorable 
position compared to other Mexican states. According to the last actuarial 
valuation, State's pension liabilities are fully covered for the next 103 years.

Aguascalientes benefits from its strategic geographical position and an 
efficient transport network. The economic activity of the State is characterized
by its diversity where outstands the manufacturing sector contribution. 
Moreover, Aguascalientes registers stronger socioeconomic indicators than the 
national average.

RATING OUTLOOK - STABLE

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a strong operating 
performance resulting in healthy debt service ratios.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade could occur if Aguascalientes is able to improve its operating margin
above 25%, accompanied by direct indebtedness stabilization below 20% of current
revenue. Conversely, a negative rating action could result if the operating 
margin fell far below Fitch's expectation and/or significant rise in 
Aguascalientes' direct indebtedness.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
