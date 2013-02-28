FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes tech supply chain monitor
#Market News
February 28, 2013

TEXT-Fitch publishes tech supply chain monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings published its 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor' report
today. This report is intended to give a quarterly summary of actual revenue
performance and management guidance and statements for the five sub-sectors
within the U.S. Technology supply chain. Management statements that are included
in the report specifically focus on customer, regional and macro patterns and
visibility.

The report, 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor' is available on the Fitch web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research Tech Supply Chain Monitor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
