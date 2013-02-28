TEXT-Fitch downgrades 3 classes of CD 2007-CD4

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes and affirmed 21 classes of CD Commercial Mortgage Trust commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2007-CD4 due to further deterioration of performance, most of which involves increased loss expectations on the specially serviced assets. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch modeled losses of 18.1% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 15.9%, including losses already incurred. The pool has experienced $104.3 million (1.6% of the original pool balance) in realized losses to date. Fitch has designated 94 loans (27.4%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes 34 specially serviced assets (20.3%). As of the February 2013 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 19.6% to $5.34 billion from $6.64 billion at issuance. No loans have defeased since issuance. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes A-J through S. The largest contributors to expected losses are two regional mall assets, Citadel Mall (2.7% of the pool) and Northwest Arkansas Mall (2.4%). The two assets were originally crossed as a portfolio. The malls are located in Colorado Springs, CO and Fayetteville, AR. The loans transferred to special servicing in October 2009 due to imminent default and are currently both real estate owned (REO). The anchors at the Citadel Mall, all of which own their own space, are JCPenney and Dillard's. Inline occupancy including temporary tenants is currently 96%; 60% excluding temporary tenants and 94% overall. Current inline sales at the mall are approximately $330 per square foot (psf). The anchors at the Northwest Arkansas Mall are Dillard's (not part of the collateral), JCPenney and Sears. Inline occupancy is currently 94% including temporary tenants; 84% excluding temporary tenants and 97% overall. Current inline sales at the mall are approximately $190 psf. The next largest contributor to expected losses is the specially-serviced Riverton Apartments (4.2% of the pool), which is secured by a class B, rent-stabilized multifamily housing project, consisting of 1,228 units, located in Harlem, NY. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2008 due to imminent default and is currently REO Per the special servicer, the asset is performing well as their focus has been on maintaining occupancy. The special servicer was able to recover several low paying rent stabilized units last year which has enabled them to renovate and re-lease the units at market rent. The asset is currently 98% occupied. The third largest contributor to expected losses is the specially-serviced Loews Lake Las Vegas (2.2%), which is secured by a 493 room full-service hotel located in Lake Las Vegas, NV, 13 miles east of the Las Vegas strip. The property is an attractive resort with usual amenities, but does not have a casino. The loan was transferred to special servicing in March 2009 due to imminent default and is currently REO. Per the special servicer, the asset is now operating as a Westin hotel following a rebranding of the property. Although performance has seen some improvement in 2012, the property continues to underperform its competitive set. Per the December 2012 Smith Travel Research (STR) report, the trailing 12 month (TTM) occupancy is 37.4%, with an average daily rate (ADR) $128.89, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $48.20 compared to 64.7%, $109.68, and $70.91 for its competitive set. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of the investment grade classes are expected to remain stable. The distressed classes (those rated below 'B') are expected to be subject to further downgrades as losses are realized. The 'BB' rated classes, while expected to be stable may be subject to further rating actions should realized losses be greater or less than Fitch's expectations. Furthermore, due to the high volume of special serviced assets any prolonged workouts may result in increased fees and expenses, leading to further downgrades. Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns or revises Rating Outlooks and Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$595 million class A-MFX to 'BBsf' from 'Asf', Outlook Stable; --$65 million class A-MFL to 'BBsf' from 'Asf', Outlook Stable; --$585.7 million class A-J to 'Csf' from 'CCsf', RE 45%. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$226.6 million class A-2B at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$464.2 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$134.9 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$1.7 billion class A-4 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$861.9 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$40.5 million class WFC-X at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$7.7 million class WFC-1 at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable; --$8.7 million class WFC-2 at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$24.1 million class WFC-3 at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$41.2 million class B at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$90.7 million class C at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$57.7 million class D at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$41.2 million class E at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$49.5 million class F at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$66 million class G at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$74.2 million class H at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$66 million class J at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$74.2 million class K at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$24.7 million class L at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$16.5 million class M at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$16.5 million class N at 'Csf', RE 0%. The class A-1 and A-2A certificates have paid in full. Fitch does not rate the class O, P, Q and S certificates. Fitch previously withdrew the ratings on the interest-only class XP, XC and XW certificates. Classes WFC-1, WFC-2, and WFC-3 and the interest only WFC-X is backed by the B-note of One World Financial Center. The classes are affirmed due to the stable performance. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 18, 2012 report, 'U.S. Fixed-Rate Multiborrower CMBS Surveillance and Re-REMIC Criteria', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 