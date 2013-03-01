TEXT-Fitch: utility downgrades accelerate signaling tougher operating conditions in some markets

March 1 - Credit downgrades of utility companies accelerated significantly in 2012, reflecting tougher industry and macroeconomic conditions that could persist through 2013 in some regions, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. On a global basis, 40 Fitch-rated utilities were downgraded in 2012 compared to 24 in 2011, a 67% increase. Underlying factors include depressed power prices in the U.S., the adverse effects of the Eurozone crisis and tougher regulation across the Latin America and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. In the U.S., the outlook for utilities is stable, notwithstanding the meaningful rise in credit rating downgrades and likelihood of increasing headwinds in 2013. The negative outlook for competitive U.S. merchant generators is primarily a function of relatively low power price realizations and rising cost structures. The outlook for Latin American utilities in 2013 is stable, notwithstanding challenging environments in Brazil and Argentina. In the Eurozone, the outlook is negative for select regions including Iberia, Italy, Germany and the Nordic countries, reflecting secular industry changes and a less predictable regulatory/political environment. The outlook in the APAC is broadly stable with the exception of India. The full report 'Global Utility Downgrades Accelerate in 2012' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' For the purposes of this report, all group downgrades within a corporate family are counted as one. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Utility Downgrades Accelerate in 2012