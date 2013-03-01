TEXT-Fitch: political instability is negative for Italy

March 1 - The prospect of a lengthy period of political instability following Italian parliamentary elections adds to the pressure on the country's sovereign rating, Fitch Ratings says. It has the potential to disrupt policy making and reduce policy continuity, and to weigh further on an already weakening economy. When we affirmed Italy's 'A-' rating with a Negative Outlook in December, we said that government instability and prolonged uncertainty over economic and fiscal policies and policy continuity was a potential downgrade trigger. Ambitious consolidation measures already enacted mean Italy's 2012 budget deficit was likely below 3% of GDP, in line with our baseline expectation. Any new government will be fiscally bound by last year's constitutional amendment requiring the central government to balance its budget from 2014. But fiscal consolidation alone, without economic growth, will not be sufficient to stabilise the debt-to-GDP ratio. The inconclusive outcome of Italy's parliamentary elections has exacerbated our concern over the country's economic outlook. Prolonged political uncertainty may damage sentiment and hinder further structural reform. If a weak government emerges, it will be less able to respond to economic shocks. Q412 economic data confirmed that Italy is going through a deep and protracted recession. The rate of quarterly contraction accelerated despite improving financial conditions in the eurozone. The recent deepening of the recession also makes the timing of the cyclical turning point more uncertain. Leading indicators and business sentiment surveys are persistently weak. We do not expect the recovery to start until H213. We continue to view the European Central Bank's Outright Monetary Transactions programme, announced in September, as an effective potential shield against contagion risk in the eurozone. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Italy Public Finance Update: Recession Undermines Debt Stabilisation