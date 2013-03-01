TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on some enhanced muni bonds, TOBs

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has taken various conforming rating actions on enhanced municipal bonds and tender option bonds (TOBs) corresponding to actions taken on their associated enhancement providers or underlying bonds. Long-term ratings on enhanced municipal bonds may be higher than those of their enhancement providers as discussed in Fitch's 'Dual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds', dated March 9, 2012. Short-term ratings on enhanced municipal bonds may be lower than those of their liquidity providers, as discussed in Fitch's 'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support', dated Feb. 1, 2012. Long-term ratings assigned to TOBs are the higher of the ratings assigned by Fitch to the applicable enhancement providers supporting the bonds and the ratings assigned by Fitch to the underlying bonds deposited in the issuing trust. Short-term ratings on TOBs, if assigned, are based on ratings assigned by Fitch to their liquidity providers, with consideration given to the TOBs' long-term ratings. Please see the corresponding spreadsheet for a full list of rating actions. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria' (Feb. 27, 2013); --'Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds' (June 20, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support' (Jan. 31, 2013); --'Dual-Party Pay Criteria For Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds' (March 9, 2012); --'Rating Guidelines for Commercial Paper Note Programs Issued with External Support' (March 19, 2012); --'Guidelines for Rating Tender Option Bond Securities' (May 10, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on Enhanced U.S. Municipal Bonds and TOBs U.S. Municipal Structured Finance Criteria Rating Guidelines for Letter of Credit-Supported Bonds Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations Issued with External Liquidity Support Dual-Party Pay Criteria for Long-Term Ratings on LOC-Supported U.S. Public Finance Bonds Rating Guidelines for Variable-Rate Demand Obligations and Commercial Paper Issued with External Liquidity Support Guidelines for Rating Tender Option Bonds