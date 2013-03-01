FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raise Inkia Energy IDRs to 'BB'
March 1, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch raise Inkia Energy IDRs to 'BB'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Inkia Energy's Ltd (Inkia) foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The rating
action affects USD300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.

The rating upgrade reflects the completion of Kallpa's expansion and conversion
to combined-cycle capacity in August 2012, which will result in higher cash flow
generation starting in 2013. The rating upgrade also reflects the repayment of
intermediate holding company debt that was limiting the flow of dividends from
Edegel to Inkia.

Inkia' ratings are supported by the strength of the credit quality of its most
important subsidiary, Kallpa, which is an 857 MW (megawatt) Peruvian
thermoelectric generation company. Inkia has a 75% participation in Kallpa,
whose credit quality is supported by its contractual position and competitive
cost structure. Inkia's ratings also incorporate the geographic diversification
of its assets, large expansion project, and expected improvements in its
financial profile following the completion of these projects.

Credit Profile Linked to Kallpa
Kallpa's credit quality is supported by its competitive cost structure and its
contracted position. Kallpa has entered into 34 power purchase agreements
(PPAs). These PPAs, combined, amount to approximately 734 MW of annual
contracted capacity, on average, over the next 12 years. These agreements add to
cash flow stability and predictability. They are denominated in USD, reducing
the company's exposure to foreign exchange risk, as the bulk of the company's
debt is denominated in the same currency.

In August 2012, Kallpa completed its expansion project, which increased the
plant's installed capacity to 857 MW from 581 MW and improved its efficiency
through the installation of a 289 MW combined-cycle unit. Kallpa's financial
profile improved as a result of this expansion. This company is expected to
represent approximately 60% of Inkia's consolidated EBITDA and 40% of cash flow
distributions to Inkia. Kallpa's EBITDA should increase by approximately USD100
million to USD150 million and decrease leverage at this subsidiary to between
2.5-3.0x by 2013.

High Leverage During Expansion
Inkia's stand-alone financial profile is currently weak for the rating category.
Following the completion of Kallpa's expansion project, Inkia's consolidated
financial profile started improving and is expected to continue strengthening to
a level consistent with the assigned rating. As of Sept. 2012, Inkia's
consolidated leverage, as measured by total senior debt to EBITDA, was high at
approximately 5.9x. The high leverage level resulted mostly from
project-financed debt issued at the Kallpa level to finance the expansion
project. In 2013, consolidated leverage, excluding the Cerro del Aguila project
related debt, is expected to improve to approximately 3.5x to 4.0x as Kallpa
would report a full year of operations.

As of Sept. 2012, Inkia's consolidated EBITDA (plus dividends) and net cash flow
from operations (CFO) were USD143 million and USD77 million, respectively. Inkia
had total consolidated debt of USD 1,015 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. After
giving equity credit to a USD169 million intercompany loan from its parent,
Israel Corp., Inkia's adjusted debt was USD845 million. Inkia's debt as of Sept.
2012 was composed of approximately USD300 million at the holding company level
and the balance was debt at its subsidiaries.

Adequate Liquidity Position
Inkia's liquidity position is adequate. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company's
consolidated cash position amounted to USD221 million, of which approximately
USD100 million was at the holding company and USD121 million was at consolidated
subsidiaries. The company's liquidity position is supported by its cash on hand,
readily monetizable assets, as well as dividends and disbursements, which range
between USD20 million and USD30 million, from its different subsidiaries. Inkia
owns 21% of Edegel, which is the largest generation company in Peru, with a
current market capitalization of approximately USD2.4 billion.

The company also benefits from favorable access to the local capital markets to
finance investment projects at the subsidiaries' level. Currently, the company
has been able to secure through banks 100% of the required funds to finance the
construction of the Cerro del Aguila hydroelectric generation plant. Inkia also
benefits from the financial flexibility provided by intercompany debt with its
ultimate shareholder as this subordinated debt does not carry a fixed
amortization schedule and does not share collateral (shares on assets) with
Inkia's bonds.

Asset Diversification
Inkia's ratings also take into consideration the company's geographic
diversification. Excluding its Peruvian operations, the company generated
approximately 35% of its 2012 consolidated EBITDA (plus dividends) from assets
located in Bolivia (rated 'BB-' by Fitch), Chile (rated 'A+'), the Dominican
Republic (rated 'B') and El Salvador (rated 'BB'). Over the past few years, cash
flow from these assets was of strategic importance for Inkia. With the
completion of Kallpa's expansion, this asset is expected to represent a
significant portion of cash distributions to the holding company starting in
2013.

The consolidated credit metrics of Inkia should continue to be characterized by
relatively high leverage ratios in the medium term, as the company continues its
expansion strategy and finances growth with debt at project level and to a
lesser extent at the holding company level. On a stand-alone basis, Inkia's
holding company credit metrics will improve in 2013 to levels consistent with
the assigned rating.

Debt Structurally Subordinated
Inkia's debt is structurally subordinated to debt at the operating companies. As
of Sept. 30, 2012, total debt at the subsidiary level amounted to approximately
USD531 million or 63% of total consolidated adjusted debt. The bulk of this debt
is represented by notes issued by Kallpa to fund the capacity expansion. This
project-finance-like debt has a standard covenants package including dividend
restrictions and limitations on additional indebtedness. Specifically, Kallpa is
restricted from making dividend payments to Inkia if its debt service coverage
ratio (DSCR) falls below 1.2x. Fitch's expects Kallpa's DSCR to reach its lowest
point in 2014 at 1.5x.

Key Rating Drivers
A negative rating action could be triggered by a combination of the following
factors: leverage does not moderate at Kallpa after it completes its combined
cycle expansion project; Inkia pursues additional opportunities in generation
without an adequate amount of additional equity; or the company's asset
portfolio becomes more concentrated in countries with high political and
economic risk.

Although a positive rating action is not expected in the near future, any
combination of the following factors could be considered: the Peruvian
operation's cash flow contribution increases beyond current expectations; and/or
leverage declines materially.

Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 16, 2010);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria Report' (July 14, 2010);
--'Rating Hybrid Securities' (Dec. 29, 2009).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
