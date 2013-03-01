TEXT - Fitch cuts 1 class of JPMCC 2005-LDP4

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) March 1 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one class and affirmed 18 classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Series Corp., (JPMCC) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2005-LDP4. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects an increase in Fitch expected losses due to further deterioration in performance, most notably on loans currently in special servicing. Fitch modeled losses of 14.7% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 11.5%, including losses already incurred. The pool has experienced $68.8 million (2.6% of the original pool balance) in realized losses to date. Fitch has designated 39 loans (31%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes seven specially serviced assets (12.2%). RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook on class AJ reflects the uncertainty related to the expected losses on the specially serviced loans, particularly losses associated with the largest loan in the pool, Silver City Galleria (7.4% of the pool). The investment grade classes are expected to remain stable, but increased modeled losses due to prolonged workouts or significant value declines, may have adverse rating actions over the longer term. The distressed classes (those rated below B) are expected to be subject to further downgrades as losses are realized. As of the January 2013 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 39.4% to $1.62 billion from $2.68 billion at issuance. Per the servicer reporting, five loans (7.2% of the pool) have defeased since issuance. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes D through NR. The largest contributor to Fitch-expected losses is the specially-serviced Silver City Galleria loan (7.4% of the pool), the largest loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 714,898 square foot (sf) regional mall located in Taunton, MA. The property transferred to special servicing in October 2009 after experiencing cash flow issues due to occupancy declines. The lender foreclosed on the property and the asset became real estate owned (REO) in December 2011. The servicer has hired a management company to assist with leasing efforts and is also attempting to sell the property through a national sales marketing effort. According to the servicer the property's value continues to be negatively impacted due to declining tenant sales and tenant vacancy's, as well as lower rental income and shorter term renewals on existing tenants. The servicer reports that these factors continue to impact the value, sales pricing, and volume of bidding activity. The next largest contributor to Fitch-expected losses is the One World Trade Center loan (5.4%), the second largest loan in the pool. The loan is secured by a 573,000sf, 27 story class 'A' office building located in Long Beach, CA. The property has experienced cash flow issues due to occupancy declines. Occupancy has remained flat since 2010 with the February 2013 rent roll reporting at 70%, a significant decline from issuance at 87%. Leases for 38% of the net rentable area (NRA) are scheduled to expire within the next two years which includes the buildings largest tenant, United States of America (20.3%), whose government lease expires in September 2013. Debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) reported at 0.93 times (x) for year to date (YTD) June 2012, compared to 0.90x in 2011 and 1.32x in 2010. The partial interest only loan has been amortizing since the September 2010 payment. The loan remains current as of the February 2013 payment date. The third largest contributor to Fitch-expected losses is secured by a 129,020 sf retail property in Lincoln, CA (2.3%). The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2010 due to imminent default. The lender foreclosed on the property and the asset became REO in June 2012. The December 2012 rent roll reports occupancy at 87%. The servicer is working to stabilize the property and market for sale. Fitch downgrades the following class and assigns Recovery Estimates (RE) as indicated: --$50.2 million class B to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf', RE 70%. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$201 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$53.3 million class A-3A2 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$580.3 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$53.5 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$267.7 million class A-M at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable; --$204.1 million class A-J at 'BBsf', Outlook Negative; --$23.4 million class C at 'CCCsf', RE 0%; --$46.8 million class D at 'CCsf', RE 0%. --$23.4 million class E at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$40.2 million class F at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$26.8 million class G at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$30.1 million class H at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$10 million class J at 'Csf', RE 0%; --$11.9 million class K at 'Dsf', RE 0%; --Class L at 'Dsf', RE 0%; --Class M at 'Dsf', RE 0%; --Cass N at 'Dsf', RE 0%; --Class P at 'Dsf', RE 0%. The balances for classes L, M, N, P, and the unrated class NR have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. The class A-1, A-2, A-2FL and A-3A1 certificates have paid in full. 