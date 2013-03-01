FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT - Fitch revises Vermont Student Assistance Corp Ed Loan rating outlook
March 1, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT - Fitch revises Vermont Student Assistance Corp Ed Loan rating outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 - Fitch Ratings affirms at 'A+sf/F1+sf' the long- and short-term
ratings assigned to the $200,000,000 ($145,200,000 currently outstanding)
Vermont Student Assistance Corporation Education Loan Tax-Exempt Variable Rate
Demand Revenue Bonds Senior Series 2008C-1 and 2008C-2. The Rating Outlook has
been revised to Positive from Stable. 

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating of the bonds are based on the support provided by a distinct 
direct-pay letter of credit (LOC) issued by State Street Bank and Trust Company 
(State Street's long-term Issuer Default Rating is currently rated 'A+,' 
and its short-term IDR is 'F1+' with a Positive Outlook by Fitch). State Street 
is obligated to make payments of interest and principal on the bonds upon 
maturity, acceleration, and redemption, as well as the purchase price for 
tendered bonds. The rating will expire upon the earliest of: (a) March 15, 2014,
the stated expiration date of the State Street LOC; (b) conversion to any 
interest rates other than a covered rate; (c) any prior termination of the State
Street LOC; and (d) defeasance of the bonds. The State Street LOC provides full 
and sufficient coverage of principal plus an amount equal to 202 days of 
interest at a maximum rate of 12 % based on a year of 365 days and purchase 
price for tendered bonds, while in the weekly rate mode.

RATING SENSITIVITIES 

The rating of the bonds is exclusively tied to the long- and short-term ratings 
that Fitch maintains on the bank providing the LOC and will reflect all changes 
to the bank's ratings.

Fitch Affirms the ratings and revises the Outlook to Positive from Stable for 
the following: 

--Class C-1 at 'A+sf/F1+sf';
--Class C-2 at 'A+sf/F1+sf'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
