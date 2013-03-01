TEXT - Fitch rates Washington's Chelan Cty Public Utility District No. 1 bonds

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an ‘AA+’ rating to the following Chelan County Public Utility District No. 1 (the district), WA, bonds: --Series 2008B subordinate consolidated system revenue refunding bonds (Bank Bonds); The bank bond rating is assigned to the series 2008B bonds, but will only become applicable if the bonds cannot be remarketed and are purchased by the bank providing the liquidity facility. The rating is based on the underlying long-term rating of the district. The new facility with Union Bank, N.A. (rated ‘A/F1’; Outlook Stable by Fitch) will expire on March 8, 2016, unless extended or earlier terminated pursuant to its terms. The Rating Outlook is Negative.