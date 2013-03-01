TEXT-Fitch affirms University of St. Thomas, Texas revs at 'BBB-'

March 1 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-' rating on the following series of bonds issued on behalf of the University of St Thomas (UST, or the university): --$16.9 million Crawford Education Facilities tax exempt revenue bonds; --$5 million Wallis Higher Education Facilities Corporation tax exempt and taxable education revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the university. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABLE CREDIT CHARACTERISTICS: The affirmation reflects a track-record of positive operating performance on a full accrual basis, an adequate level of financial resources for the rating level, and a satisfactory demand profile. HIGH REVENUE CONCENTRATION: UST's high reliance on student-generated revenues, which typically makes up three quarters of annual operating revenues, is partially offset by a history of generally healthy enrollment trends. LIMITED FINANCIAL CUSHION: Balance sheet resources grew for a third consecutive year, although overall coverage of operating expenses and pro-forma debt remained limited. MANAGEABLE DEBT BURDEN: UST regularly generates a sufficient level of net income from operations to cover annual debt service and has no plans for debt-financing in the near term. The manageability of UST's debt burden is contingent on the successful refinancing of a real estate loan (the loan) coming due in fiscal 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES IMPROVED FINANCIAL CONDITION: Sufficient growth in UST's financial cushion to a level that provides consistently healthy coverage of operating expenses and long-term debt in combination with continued demonstration of sound operating performance could support upward rating action. PRESSURED OPERATING PERFORMANCE: As UST's financial cushion is limited, persistent budgetary pressures could adversely impact the university's financial condition. CREDIT PROFILE Fall 2012 total headcount enrollment remained relatively stable, at 3,711, or 1.1% below the preceding year. Recruitment efforts for fall 2012 yielded 271 new fall matriculants, which is ahead of the 194 and 238 reported in fall 2010 and 2011, respectively, and helped to offset a modest unanticipated decline in transfer matriculants. Steady total headcount enrollment trends are supported by a healthy freshmen-to-sophomore retention rate (averaging 79% between fall 2010 and fall 2012), which Fitch interprets to signify continued student satisfaction. Importantly, the university continued to benefit from an off-site Master of Education program, which reflected a significant 47% of fall 2012 graduate headcount enrollment. Fitch notes that management maintains considerable flexibility to scale back program-related expenses should demand recede. Healthy enrollment trends coupled with a 4.8% increase in total cost of attendance supported a 12.9% uptake in net tuition and fees, which represent the university's primary revenue stream. Favorable revenue growth of 11.1%, inclusive of a full endowment payout, exceeded a 10.4% increases in operating expenses, which translated to a solid 5.0% operating margin in fiscal 2012. Fitch notes favorably that fiscal 2012 was the university's third consecutive year of positive operating performance. Healthy financial results supported continued growth in UST's balance sheet resources. Available funds, defined by Fitch as cash and investments not permanently restricted, totaled $18.4 million at fiscal year-end 2012, and covered fiscal 2012 operating expenses and long-term debt by 31.7% and 52.2%, respectively. Fitch views UST's liquidity ratios as satisfactory for the 'BBB-' rating level. UST's pro-forma maximum annual debt service (MADS), including a final $10 million bullet maturity payment on the loan in fiscal 2016, consumed a very high 20.1% of unrestricted fiscal 2012 operating revenues, with 0.8x coverage from fiscal 2012 net operating income. For the purposes of evaluating the impact of the bullet structure, Fitch amortized the bullet payment through final maturity of the university's outstanding bonds. Under this approach, adjusted pro-forma MADS equaled approximately $4.1 million, or a moderately high 6.7% of fiscal 2012 revenues adjusted for the full endowment payout. Fitch notes that Fiscal 2012 net operating income covered adjusted MADS by a sound 2.3x. Fitch expects UST's debt burden to moderate over time, as management maintains no plans for debt-financing in the near term. As indicated in Fitch's prior credit reviews of UST, management plans to refinance the outstanding loan, which matures on Sept. 1, 2015. As implied by its rating level, Fitch believes UST's ability to manage refinancing risk is fairly limited, although some comfort is provided by the successful refinancing of the same loan in the past. Founded in 1947 by the Basilian Fathers, UST is the only Catholic Liberal Arts University in Houston and is located in Houston's Museum District, near the Galleria and Texas Medical Center. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012 'U.S. College and University Rating Criteria', dated May 25, 2012 'Fitch Affirms University of St. Thomas, TX Revs at 'BBB', Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative, dated March 19, 2012