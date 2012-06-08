FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Safeway Inc notes
June 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Safeway Inc notes

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB'
issue rating to Safeway Inc.'s $250 million floating-rate note due in
2013. The company said that it will use proceeds to reduce commercial paper (CP)
borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Other ratings on Safeway,
including the 'BBB' corporate credit rating, are unchanged, as is the stable
outlook. 	
	
We believe this issuance will not change current debt balances materially, 	
since we expect most of the proceeds will be used to reduce CP borrowings. 	
Moreover, the note issuance does not affect our forecasted debt balances and 	
credit ratios at the end of 2012. We still anticipate Safeway will reduce debt 	
balances by approximately $1 billion by the end of 2012 relative to 	
first-quarter levels. We also forecast relatively flat profits for the 	
remainder of the year. The rating on Safeway continues to reflect a 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile, underpinned by its relatively strong 	
market position in its core markets. The rating also incorporates an 	
"intermediate" financial risk profile, based on our forecasted credit ratios 	
and the company's ability to generate solid free cash flow in the future. (For 	
the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on 	
Safeway, published May 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Safeway Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating            BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
	
Safeway Inc.	
 $250 mil fltg-rate note due 2013   BBB	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

