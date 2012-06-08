FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises rtg on starwood hotels & resorts worldwide to 'BBB'
#Market News
June 8, 2012

S&P raises rtg on starwood hotels & resorts worldwide to 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

June 8 - Overview	
     -- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide plans the early redemption
of $495 million in outstanding notes due 2013 using cash balances, improving its	
credit measures.	
     -- We raised our rating on Starwood to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Starwood is likely 	
to sustain an adequate level of cushion compared to our credit measure 	
thresholds at a 'BBB' rating.	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Stamford, Conn.-based Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide 	
Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The rating outlook is stable.	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects credit measures that are in line with a 'BBB' rating, pro 	
forma for the early redemption of the company's $495 million in outstanding 	
notes due 2013 using cash balances. The upgrade also reflects our view that 	
Starwood's financial policy of sustaining total lease and captive finance 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA in the 2.0x to 2.5x range represents a good cushion 	
compared with thresholds we believe are in line with a 'BBB' rating. Pro forma 	
for early redemption of the 2013 notes, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was 2.8x 	
and funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt was around 30% at March 	
2012. At this point in the lodging growth cycle, we believe these measures are 	
adequate compared with our 'BBB' rating thresholds for Starwood of adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA below 3x and FFO to adjusted debt in the high-20% to low-30% 	
range. We expect Starwood to continue pursuing its stated policy of driving 	
leverage to 2.5x or possibly lower in 2012 through EBITDA growth, and that the 	
company will not likely borrow significantly in the aggregate to complete 	
share repurchases this year. Leverage below 2.5x would represent a good 	
cushion compared to our 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA threshold, which is prudent 	
during periods of revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth, given the cash 	
flow volatility exhibited during the recent downturn by all lodging operators 	
with significant owned hotel positions and the difficulty in predicting 	
inflection points in the lodging cycle.	
	
The aforementioned credit measures (and Starwood's financial policy for 	
leverage) are also in line with an "intermediate" financial risk profile, 	
according to our criteria; we therefore raised our financial risk assessment 	
to intermediate from "significant". Additional supports for the 'BBB' rating 	
are our view of the company's liquidity profile as "adequate" and business 	
risk profile as "satisfactory", according to our criteria.	
	
Our assessment of Starwood's business risk profile as satisfactory is based on 	
its large, high-quality, and geographically diversified hotel portfolio with 	
many well-established brand names, which has positioned it well during the 	
current global lodging recovery. These advantages are partly offset by the 	
following risk factors: demand for Starwood branded hotels is sensitive to 	
economic cycles, and the company is exposed to the EBITDA volatility of its 	
largest owned hotels and to upper upscale and luxury lodging segments. 	
	
The rating incorporates the following operating performance expectations:	
     -- We expect U.S. RevPAR to increase 5% to 7% in 2012 and in the 	
mid-single digits area in 2013, and that the supply of U.S. hotels rooms will 	
increase less than 1% in 2012 and around 1% in 2013. In addition, we 	
anticipate 2012 RevPAR growth in many international markets where Starwood has 	
a presence, although expect that European RevPAR will be flat.	
     -- Macroeconomic drivers of our U.S. RevPAR growth expectations are GDP 	
and consumer spending increase estimates of about 2% in 2012 and 2013, and S&P 	
500 operating earnings growth of 8% in 2012 and 6.5% in 2013. 	
     -- Given current good (albeit moderating) demand patterns and increasing 	
occupancy rates across the U.S. lodging industry, we believe Starwood will 	
likely benefit from pricing power in the U.S. well into 2013, absent an 	
economic shock.	
     -- We have assumed that Starwood increases its net rooms in the system by 	
about 3% in 2012 and 2013.	
     -- We have incorporated into the current rating our expectation that 	
Starwood's worldwide system wide RevPAR will increase 6% in 2012 (compared 	
with the low end of Starwood's current 6% to 8% outlook range, which we 	
believe is reasonable because its operations are weighted toward higher-priced 	
lodging segments that we expect to experience faster RevPAR growth than the 	
overall industry) and in the mid-single digits in 2013.	
     -- As a result of RevPAR growth and room growth, we have factored into 	
our rating that franchise and base management fees (which we expect will 	
represent about 40% of its 2012 EBITDA before corporate costs) will grow 	
around 10% in 2012. We also believe Starwood's owned and leased hotel segment 	
(about 30% of 2012 EBITDA) will grow about 10% in 2012, incentive fees (about 	
13% of 2012 EBITDA) will increase in the mid-teen percentage area in 2012, and 	
EBITDA at its timeshare business(about 12% of EBITDA) will increase around 5% 	
in 2012. 	
     -- Consequently, we expect Starwood's total EBITDA to increase around 10% 	
in 2012 and in the high single digits percentage area in 2013. 	
     -- We have not included future hotel sales into our operating 	
assumptions; however, management has indicated it will be an active seller of 	
hotels for the right price and expects the transaction market for upper 	
upscale and luxury hotels in gateway cities to improve over time. 	
	
Liquidity	
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months, 	
Starwood has an "adequate" liquidity profile, according to our criteria. 	
Relevant elements of its liquidity profile are:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at least 1.2x.	
     -- We project net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15%.	
     -- Starwood maintains solid bank relationships and a satisfactory 	
standing in credit markets, in our view.	
     -- We expect Starwood will likely sustain a prudent approach to financial 	
risk management and share repurchases.	
     -- The company was in compliance with its interest coverage and leverage 	
covenants as of March 2012, and would remain in compliance with each covenant 	
in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA, in our assessment.	
	
Sources of Starwood's liquidity include $657 million of cash at March 2012 and 	
full availability under its $1.5 billion credit facility due November 2013. 	
Given high capital spending levels anticipated in 2012, we do not believe 	
Starwood will generate positive discretionary cash flow this year. However, we 	
believe the company is likely to generate proceeds in 2012 of approximately 	
$315 million from the sale of condominium units at its Bal Harbour residential 	
project and around $125 million from a timeshare securitization. The company 	
might use some part of these proceeds for share repurchases in 2012, in our 	
view, in the absence of other investment opportunities. Starwood's next 	
meaningful maturity is its notes due in 2014	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that Starwood is likely to 	
sustain an adequate level of cushion compared with our credit measure 	
thresholds for a 'BBB' rating. These are total adjusted debt to EBITDA under 	
3x and FFO to total debt ranging from the high-20% to low-30% range. 	
Starwood's adjusted total debt to EBITDA was in the 2.8x and FFO to total debt 	
was in the 30% area at March 2012, pro forma for the early redemption of the 	
company's 2013 notes. We expect that Starwood will continue to pursue its 	
policy of driving leverage to 2.5x or possibly lower in 2012 through EBITDA 	
growth, and that the company will not likely borrow significantly in the 	
aggregate to complete share repurchases this year. This would represent a good 	
cushion in this measure compared to our 3x adjusted debt to EBITDA threshold, 	
which is prudent during periods of revenue per available room (RevPAR) growth, 	
in our view, given the cash flow volatility exhibited during the recent 	
downturn by all lodging operators with significant owned hotel positions and 	
the difficulty in predicting inflection points in the lodging cycle.	
	
A lower rating could result if we begin to believe Starwood will make a 	
higher-than-anticipated level of share repurchases that would result in 	
leverage being sustained higher than our thresholds at the current rating. 	
Higher ratings are unlikely given the company's leverage target. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.	
	
Upgraded	
                                       To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Stable/--      BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Senior Unsecured                       BBB                BBB-	
	
Sheraton Holding Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                      BBB                BBB-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.