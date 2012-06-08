TEXT-S&P wthdrws 4 marriott vacation club owner 2004-2 rtgs

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes from Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2. The notes are collateralized by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. The rating withdrawals follow the complete principal paydown of the notes on May 10, 2012. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published Oct. 8, 2003. RATINGS WITHDRAWN Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2 Rating Class To From A NR AAA (sf) B NR AA (sf) C NR A (sf) D NR BBB (sf) NR--Not rated.