FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P wthdrws 4 marriott vacation club owner 2004-2 rtgs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P wthdrws 4 marriott vacation club owner 2004-2 rtgs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its ratings on
the class A, B, C, and D notes from Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2.
The notes are collateralized by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans. 	
	
The rating withdrawals follow the complete principal paydown of the notes on 	
May 10, 2012. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Rating Criteria For U.S. Timeshare Loan Securitizations, published 	
Oct. 8, 2003.	
 	
 	
RATINGS WITHDRAWN	
	
Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust 2004-2	
                     Rating	
Class             To        From	
A                 NR        AAA (sf)	
B                 NR        AA (sf)	
C                 NR        A (sf)	
D                 NR        BBB (sf)	
 	
NR--Not rated.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.