TEXT-S&P rates EP Energy LLC 'BB-'
#Market News
June 8, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates EP Energy LLC 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company EP 	
Energy LLC has completed the acquisition of El Paso Corp.'s E&P subsidiary for 	
$7.15 billion, funded with a combination of debt and equity.  	
     -- We are assigning a 'BB-' corporate credit rating to EP Energy LLC, a 	
'BB-' issue rating to the senior secured notes and term loan, and a 'B' issue 	
rating to the senior unsecured notes.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting the company's solid hedging position 	
in 2012, adequate liquidity, and its ongoing shift to higher-margin oil 	
production.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating to Houston-based EP Energy LLC (formerly Everest 	
Acquisition LLC). The outlook is stable.	
	
We also assigned a 'BB-' issue rating to EP Energy's $750 million senior 	
secured notes due 2019 and its $750 million term loan maturing in 2018. We 	
assigned this debt a '4' recovery rating, indicating our expectations of 	
average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
We also assigned a 'B' issue rating to EP Energy's $2.0 billion senior 	
unsecured notes due 2020. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', 	
indicating our expectations of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of 	
a payment default.	
	
The company used proceeds from the debt offering to partially fund the $7.15 	
billion acquisition of El Paso Corp.'s (BB/Stable/--) exploration and 	
production subsidiary by Apollo Global Management LLC, Riverstone Holdings 	
LLC, Access Industries Inc., Korea National Oil Corp., and other investors.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on EP Energy LLC reflect our assessment of the company's "fair" 	
business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings incorporate the 	
company's medium size and scale; its meaningful exposure to natural gas (70% 	
of proven reserves and about 85% of 2011 production); its relatively high 	
leverage compared with peers; and its position in a highly cyclical, 	
capital-intensive, and competitive industry. The ratings also reflect the 	
company's good hedging position (equivalent to 70% of last year's natural gas 	
production in 2012 and 30% in 2013), "adequate" liquidity, and its ongoing 	
shift to oil production.	
	
Standard & Poor's views EP Energy's business profile as fair given its medium 	
size, strong reserve replacement metrics, high proportion of natural gas 	
reserves, and relatively high proportion of proved undeveloped reserves that 	
require additional spending to bring to production. EP Energy's proven reserve 	
base at year-end 2011 was nearly 4.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent--70% 	
natural gas, and 51% proved developed. The company has replaced nearly 300% of 	
its production, on average, over the past three years, largely because of 	
growth in the dry gas Haynesville shale. The Haynesville now accounts for 	
about one-quarter of EP Energy's proven reserves and 35% of its current 	
production. At current natural gas prices (below $2.50 per million British 	
thermal unit ), unhedged returns in the Haynesville shale are marginal, 	
and EP Energy has suspended drilling activity in the play.  	
	
In fact, given the pricing discrepancy between oil and natural gas, EP Energy 	
has allocated nearly 90% of this year's $1.5 billion capital budget toward oil 	
projects, primarily in the Altamont field (Utah), Eagle Ford shale (Texas), 	
Wolfcamp shale (Texas), and Wilcox play (Louisiana). EP Energy allocated about 	
60% of the budget to the Eagle Ford shale, where the company holds 157,000 net 	
acres and plans to drill 88 wells. Based on Standard & Poor's oil and natural 	
gas price assumptions of $85 per barrel and $2 per mmbtu, respectively, in 	
2012, we project the company will spend about $1.3 billion, which should keep 	
total production essentially flat with 2011. However, we expect oil production 	
to increase as a percentage of total volumes in 2012. 	
	
EP Energy's cost structure is in line with the other onshore natural 	
gas-weighted companies in its rating category. We estimate all-in costs 	
(defined as cash operating costs plus three-year average finding and 	
development costs) at about $3.6 per million cubic feet equivalent (mcfe) 	
(versus about $2.5 to $5 per mcfe for its peers). Cash operating costs (lease 	
operating expense, production taxes, and cash general and administrative 	
expense) were competitive at just under $2 per mcfe, while three-year average 	
finding and development costs were about $1.6 per mcfe. Going forward, we 	
expect all-in costs to increase as the company shifts to oil production, but 	
the higher revenues from oil should more than offset cost increases.	
	
We view EP Energy's financial risk as aggressive, reflecting its above-average 	
debt leverage and our estimate that the company will outspend funds from 	
operations (FFO) in 2012. Based on Standard & Poor's price assumptions for oil 	
and natural gas of $85 per barrel and $2 per mmbtu, respectively, in 2012, and 	
incorporating the company's favorable hedges, we project 2012 EBITDAX of $1.2 	
billion and FFO of $850 million. We estimate that EP Energy will outspend FFO 	
by nearly $450 million in 2012, but we believe that liquidity will be more 	
than sufficient to fund this gap. 	
	
We estimate EP Energy's total debt at about $4.4 billion, including our 	
adjustments for future abandonment liabilities and operating leases, resulting 	
in about a 3.5x debt to EBITDAX ratio on a trailing-12-month basis. We 	
forecast total debt to EBITDAX will approach 3.8x at year-end 2012, which is 	
at the upper end of our expected range for the rating category, and drop to 	
3.6x at year-end 2013 as the company shifts to a greater proportion of oil 	
production.	
	
Liquidity	
We view EP Energy's liquidity as adequate. Key elements of Everest's liquidity 	
profile include:	
	
     -- EP Energy has availability of about $1.25 billion on a $2.0 billion 	
reserve-based revolving credit facility maturing in 2017. 	
     -- Over the next 12 to 24 months, we expect the company to remain in 	
compliance with the facility's financial covenant, which requires EP Energy to 	
maintain a debt to EBITDAX ratio of less than 5.0x through June 30, 2013, and 	
less than 4.75x through June 30, 2014.	
     -- We project the company will outspend FFO by $450 million in 2012 and 	
to fund this gap by drawing down the credit facility.	
     -- The company has no near-term debt maturities.	
	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
EP Energy, to be published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects EP Energy's strong natural gas hedge position for 	
2012, adequate liquidity, and the growing proportion of oil in its production 	
mix. Near-term positive rating actions are unlikely given the company's 	
relatively high debt leverage for the rating category and its exposure to weak 	
natural gas prices. We could lower the rating if EP Energy's debt to EBITDAX 	
ratio exceeds 4.0x for a sustained period, which would most likely occur if 	
oil production does not ramp up as much as we anticipate or if natural gas 	
prices decline further in 2013. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 	
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012	
     -- Everest Acquisition LLC Preliminary Senior Secured Issue Rtgs Cut To 	
'BB-' From 'BB'; Recovery Rtg Revised To '4' From '2', April 10, 2012	
     -- Everest Acquisition LLC Assigned 'BB-' Preliminary Rating; Assigned 	
Preliminary Issue Ratings; Outlook Stable, April 3, 2012	
     -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price 	
Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
EP Energy LLC	
Corporate Credit Rating                          BB-/Stable/--      	
	
New Rating	
	
EP Energy LLC	
EP Energy Finance Inc.	
 Senior Secured $750 mil notes due 2019          BB-                 	
  Recovery Rating                                4	
 Senior Secured $750 mil term loan due 2018      BB-                	
  Recovery Rating                                4	
 Senior Unsecured $2.0 bil notes due 2020        B	
  Recovery Rating                                6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
