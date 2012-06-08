FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P's midyear global credit outlook
June 8, 2012 / 3:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P's midyear global credit outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services economists and top analysts sat
down with editors from CreditWeek for a roundtable discussion that focused on
conditions so far in 2012 and where the participants believed the global
economies and credit markets were headed for the remainder of the year. That
discussion was published in a report titled "2012 Midyear Global Credit Outlook:
Interconnected Prospects, Interconnected Risks."	
	
The chief participants in the discussion were Standard & Poor's Executive 	
Managing Director of Global Analytics Paul Coughlin; Senior Managing Director 	
Jay Dhru (Corporate & Government Ratings); and Managing Directors Bill 	
Montrone (U.S. Public Finance), Curt Moulton (Sovereigns and International 	
Public Finance), and Jean-Michel Six (Chief Economist, EMEA), along with 	
Senior Director and U.S. Deputy Chief Economist Beth Ann Bovino.	
	
Even as a tepid economic recovery continues in the U.S., Europe is facing a 	
continuing sovereign crisis, and China is attempting to avoid a hard landing 	
(i.e., an overly large decline in GDP growth) while also trying to stave off 	
inflation.	
	
With such large matters still up in the air, the fates of companies and 	
governments seem largely intertwined. Key issues discussed in the report 	
include:	
	
     -- Standard & Poor's forecasts the chance of a U.S. recession at 20%, but 	
spillover from the European crisis, a Chinese hard landing, or another 	
political standstill over U.S. debt could increase those chances. And it will 	
take rises in employment, consumer confidence, and private-sector demand to 	
reduce those chances.	
     -- The specter of debt problems in countries like Greece and Spain hangs 	
over Europe and other global economies. Otherwise, core economies in the EU 	
are performing better in most areas than peripheral members.	
     -- Economic activity in Asia is likely to pick up in the second half of 	
the year, though at a slower rate than in recent years, assuming China can 	
avoid a hard landing.	
     -- Given globally interdependent economies, significant problems in any 	
of these countries or regions could tip the balance elsewhere.	
     -- Global structured finance is starting to pick up again, though it has 	
a long way to go before it can approach pre-recession activity.	
     -- In U.S. public finance, state and local governments have, for the most 	
part, maintained their credit quality through sound fiscal management.	
     -- U.S. corporate issuers have managed to amend and extend credit 	
maturities, which could be a problem if the economic recovery goes into 	
reverse. And lacking confidence in the economy, companies are either sitting 	
on cash or using it to increase shareholder value rather than pursuing growth 	
through capital spending.	
	
 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

