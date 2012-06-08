FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Time Warner debt securities 'BBB'
June 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Time Warner debt securities 'BBB'

June 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' rating to New York City-based entertainment conglomerate Time Warner
Inc.'s proposed issuance of up to $1 billion of debt securities. The
company plans to split the offering between senior notes due 2022 and senior
debentures due 2042. The company plans to use the net proceeds of the debt
issuance for general corporate purposes. Although the transaction increases Time
Warner's pro forma ratio of fully adjusted debt to EBITDA to about 3.4x as of
March 31, 2012, we believe the cable networks will continue to drive revenue and
EBITDA growth that will allow the company to keep its fully adjusted gross debt
to EBITDA at less than our 3.5x threshold for the 'BBB' rating over the long
term. 	
	
Our 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Time Warner remain 	
unchanged and are predicated on management pursuing its strategic objectives 	
within a lease- and pension-adjusted gross debt (including off-balance-sheet 	
debt and guarantees) to EBITDA parameter of 3.5x over the long term. We regard 	
the company's business risk profile, which is anchored by its extensive cable 	
network and filmed entertainment activities, as "satisfactory." Our view of 	
the company's business risk profile also incorporates long-term structural 	
issues affecting both of its major entertainment businesses and our 	
expectation that the publishing business will remain in secular decline. (For 	
the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on 	
Time Warner, published Jan. 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Time Warner Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating      BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
	
Time Warner Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  Notes due 2022              BBB	
  Debentures due 2042         BBB	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

