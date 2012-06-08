TEXT-Fitch cuts 5 Spanish electricity tariff deficit securitisations

June 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded five securitisations backed by the Spanish electricity tariff deficits, as follows: Alectra Finance plc (Alectra): downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative Bliksem Funding Ltd (Bliksem): downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative Rayo Finance Ireland (No.1) (Rayo Finance 3) - Series 3: downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative Rayo Finance Ireland (No.1) (Rayo Finance 4) - Series 4: downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative Delta SPARK Limited 2008-1 (Delta Spark): downgraded to 'A-sf' from 'AA-sf'; Outlook Negative The downgrades follow Fitch's downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB'/Negative (see "Fitch Downgrades Spain to 'BBB'; Outlook Negative" dated 7 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com), and reflects the uncertainty regarding additional measures that the Spanish government may take in the next months, which could impact the overall electricity sector performance (see 'Fitch Places Utilities with Sizeable Exposure to Spain on RWN' dated 3 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Alectra, Bliksem, Rayo Finance 3 and Rayo Finance 4 are securitisations of the electricity tariff deficit incurred in Spain during 2005, while Delta SPARK is a securitisation of the tariff deficit incurred during 2007 and Q108. The legislation governing the repayment of each tariff deficit is slightly different. While the 2005 deficit is repaid by a specific surcharge applied to electricity bills and access tolls, the 2007 deficit is repaid as part of the general obligations of the electricity system. In Fitch's opinion, all five transactions rely on continued demand for electricity in Spain. As long as electricity is in demand, the Comision Nacional de Energia's (CNE; the Spanish energy regulator) will continue to receive the collections necessary to repay the tariff deficits. In addition to continuous consumption of electricity, the repayment relies on the Spanish government and CNE setting the access toll and regulated tariff at an appropriate level to ensure repayment of tariff deficit by the final payment dates. Fitch understands that under the current legislation, the CNE is obliged to repay any outstanding amounts should the electricity system not generate enough revenue to fully repay the tariff deficits by the relevant final payment dates. While these transactions are not explicitly government guaranteed, the underlying system cash flows and transactions' ratings are more closely related to the sovereign rating than would be the case in a typical securitisation, due to the Spanish government and CNE important role in the tariff setting and cash flow allocation mechanisms. Fitch is concerned about the lack of clarity with regards to the overall energy sector agenda the Spanish government will implement, as the ongoing electricity tariff deficit problem appears to be increasing (i.e. the aggregate volume of the existing deficit is estimated at EUR29bn at year end 2011, equivalent to almost 3% of national GDP). While Fitch believes it is unlikely that the government will impose a direct haircut on the current deficit claims given the potential legal complexity of such an action, it may place a cap on future revenue, possibly through new taxes on certain generation technologies. Fitch estimates that year to May 2012, payments received on the 2005 tariff deficit securitisations listed above are lower than the targeted amounts. These shortfalls are indicative of the contraction of electricity consumption that is occurring in an environment of deep economic recession, and requires the CNE to set electricity tariffs and access tolls at higher levels in order to reduce the existing gap and set the system back to equilibrium level. Fitch will continue to closely monitor the cash flow performance and, if such shortfalls are still persistent by year end, will assess CNE's capabilities of establishing adequate tariff levels that should generate excess cash flows to compensate the past year's shortfalls. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information- in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions" dated 30 May 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions